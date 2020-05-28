Trib HSSN May Madness: Sean Lee, Upper St. Clair vs. Luke Hagy, Mt. Lebanon

By:

Thursday, May 28, 2020 | 9:00 AM

Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Sean Lee vs. Mt. Lebanon’s Luke Hagy

Over the course of a month and a half, May Madness will determine who fans believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls, of WPIAL alums. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, May Madness will have one matchup each on the boys and girls bracket with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and running through 9 a.m. Friday, vote on the HSSN twitter page on the two athletes featured in this second-round matchup.

Check the HSSN website at noon Friday for the matchup’s final results.

Here is the contest for the boys. Round 2, Day 4:

Sean Lee vs. Luke Hagy reignites the best rivalry in the South Hills and one of the best in the district as a two-sport stud from Upper St. Clair squares off against a three-sport star from Mt. Lebanon.

Sean Lee — Upper St. Clair Class of 2005

(Football, basketball)

• Defeated Jordan Whitehead of Central Valley in the first round, 67-33%.

• 2004 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Terrific 25 football all-star.

• 2004 Associated Press Pa. Class AAAA first-team all-state selection and played in the Big 33 Classic.

• Upper St. Clair was 31-4 in Lee’s three years as a starter, including a WPIAL AAAA title game trip in 2003.

• In his senior season, the Panthers finished 11-1 as Lee rushed for 1,240 yards and 21 touchdowns with a robust 6.6 yards-per-carry average.

• On defense in 2004, Lee registered 95 tackles and had four interceptions.

• Also dominated in basketball, helping USC to a 75-12 record in his three seasons as a starter.

• During his senior season, Lee averaged 21.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in helping Upper St. Clair win the 2005 WPIAL Class AAAA championship.

• Inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2019.

• Played linebacker at Penn State and currently is a linebacker in the NFL for Dallas.

Luke Hagy — Mt. Lebanon Class of 2012

(Football, basketball, baseball)

• Defeated Ryan Mundy of Woodland Hills in the first round, 63-37%.

• Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Terrific 25 football all-star in 2011 and Terrific 10 basketball all-star in 2012.

• Four-year starter in basketball and three-year starter in both football and baseball. He was also the captain of those three teams a combined seven times, three years in basketball and two each in football and baseball.

• As a senior, Hagy was named Army Iron Man of the Year for Pennsylvania as the state’s best two-way football player.

• Became the school’s all-time leading rusher by gaining 4,795 yards and scoring 72 career touchdowns. His rush total at the time was the third highest in WPIAL Class AAAA history.

• As a senior, Hagy rushed for 1,907 yards, had 2,125 all-purpose yards, scored 25 touchdowns and on defense, registered 81 tackles, broke up 11 passes and had three interceptions as Mt. Lebanon finished 7-4 after a loss to Central Catholic in the district quarterfinals.

• In his junior season, Hagy rushed for 1,981 yards and scored 29 touchdowns for a Mt. Lebanon team that was 10-0 before losing to Woodland Hills, 29-22, in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

• In basketball, Hagy set the school record for assists with 486 and steals with 380 and helped Mt. Lebanon reach the PIAA Class AAAA championship game his junior season where the Blue Devils lost to Chester.

• In baseball, Hagy was a two-time all-section player who hit .451 as a junior and batted .370 as a senior in helping Mt. Lebanon reach the WPIAL AAAA championship game where it lost to Seneca Valley, 5-3.

• Played college football as a running back at Cornell.

Sean Lee - @SeanLee_50

????

Luke Hagy - — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) May 28, 2020

Tags: Mt. lebanon, Upper St. Clair