Trib HSSN May Madness: Terrelle Pryor, Jeannette vs. Lance Jeter, Beaver Falls

Friday, May 29, 2020 | 9:00 AM

Tribune-Review Jeannette’s Terrelle Pryor vs. Beaver Falls’ Lance Jeter

Over the course of the next month and a half, May Madness will determine who fans believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls, of WPIAL alums. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, May Madness will have one matchup each on the boys and girls bracket with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Starting at 9 a.m. Friday and running through 9 a.m. Saturday, vote on the HSSN twitter page on the two athletes featured in this second-round matchup.

Check the HSSN website at noon Saturday for the matchup’s final results.

Here is the contest for the boys. Round 2, Day 5:

Terrelle Pryor vs. Lance Jeter is a battle of east vs. west and a matchup of two athletes who dominated in football and basketball with one becoming a pro in football and the other playing pro basketball.

Terrelle Pryor — Jeannette Class of 2008

(Football, basketball)

• Defeated Tre Tipton of Apollo-Ridge in the first round, 75-25%.

• 2007-2008 Tribune-Review male athlete of the year.

• 2007 Tribune-Review football player of the year, USA Today Player of the Year, Parade All-American Player of the Year and Maxwell Award winner.

• 2008 Tribune-Review basketball player of the year.

• First Pennsylvania player to pass and run for more than 4,000 career yards.

• Helped lead the Jayhawks to back-to-back WPIAL football championships in 2007-08 and a district basketball crown in 2008.

• Jeannette was a perfect 16-0 in Pryor’s senior season, including a PIAA championship.

• Scored 2,285 career points for the Jayhawks basketball team, which made him a top 10 scorer in WPIAL history at the time.

• Inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2017.

• Played college football as a quarterback at Ohio State and has played for nine NFL teams, including Oakland, Seattle, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Washington, New York Jets and Jacksonville as a quarterback and a wide receiver.

Lance Jeter — Beaver Falls Class of 2006

(Basketball, football, baseball)

• Defeated Todd Thomas of Beaver Falls in the first round, 71-29%.

• 2005 and 2006 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Terrific 10 basketball all-star.

• Two-time first-team all-state in basketball in 2005 and 2006 and first-team all-state football in 2006.

• As a four-year starter on the Beaver Falls basketball team, Jeter scored 2,243 career points, 13th best at the time in the WPIAL.

• In his four years on the hardwood, Jeter helped Beaver Falls go 102-19. The Tigers reached the WPIAL title game twice with Jeter, losing to Aliquippa in 2004 and then beating the Quips a year later.

• Beaver Falls also played in two PIAA championship games, winning a state title over York Catholic in 2005 and losing to Prep Charter in 2006.

• Jeter cemented his district legacy in the 2005 WPIAL finals when he hit a long-range desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime, then banked in another 3-pointer at the buzzer from 30 feet out to give the Tigers an incredible 79-78 triple overtime instant classic win over Aliquippa.

• One of the top wide receivers in the WPIAL his senior season, catching 50 passes for 810 yards for an average of 16.2 yards per catch. He also scored 15 touchdowns and played in the Big 33 Classic.

• Played baseball for the first time as a senior, became the starting shortstop for Beaver Falls and batted over .300 with a walk-off grand slam to his credit.

• Originally went to Cincinnati on a football scholarship, but transferred to Polk Community College to play basketball and later transferred to play college basketball at Nebraska. He has enjoyed a long career playing pro basketball overseas.

Tags: Beaver Falls, Jeannette