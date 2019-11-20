Trib HSSN power rankings are shuffled following WPIAL finals at Heinz Field

By:

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 | 4:39 PM

With four WPIAL championship games in the books, the final 10 teams in HSSN’s weekly power rankings are now set.

Two more district championship games coming up Saturday along with three more rounds of the state playoffs will determine the final order of those 10 teams.

The freshly minted WPIAL champions are Thomas Jefferson still on top, Central Catholic moving up one spot to No. 2, Central Valley moving up two spots to No. 5, and our first sighting from a Class A school as Clairton makes its debut. Aliquippa dropped out of the Trib 10.

With the top eight still active, more changes will come after the Class 5A and 2A district finals set for Saturday at Norwin.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 13. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

WPIAL Football Trib Ten

Team, overall record, last week’s ranking, this week’s opponent

1. Thomas Jefferson, 13-0, (1), vs. Cathedral Prep on Friday on Trib HSSN

2. Central Catholic, 11-1, (3), vs. State College on Friday

3. Gateway, 11-2, (5), vs. No. 4 Peters Township Saturday on Trib HSSN

4. Peters Township, 12-1, (6), vs. No. 3 Gateway on Saturday on Trib HSSN

5. Central Valley, 12-1, (7), PIAA quarterfinals bye

6. Washington, 13-0, (9), vs. No. 7 Avonworth on Saturday on Trib HSSN

7. Avonworth, 13-0, (10), vs. No. 6 Washington on Saturday on Trib HSSN

8. Clairton, 11-2, (NR), PIAA quarterfinals bye

9. Penn-Trafford, 11-2, (2), season is over

10. Pine-Richland, 10-2, (4), season is over

Out: Aliquippa

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Avonworth, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Clairton, Gateway, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Thomas Jefferson, Washington