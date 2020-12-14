Trib HSSN preseason state boys basketball rankings

By:

Monday, December 14, 2020 | 7:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Dante Spadafora drives to the basket past Serra Catholic’s Jayden Bristol during the 2019 WPIAL Class 2A championship game.

When Trib HSSN last ranked the top teams in Pennsylvania, most of the second-round games in the 2020 PIAA basketball playoffs had just been completed with the quarterfinals looming.

However, what was hoped to be a brief interruption to the state basketball playoffs never materialized. A delay of days turned into weeks and then months thanks to the pandemic known as covid-19.

And just when the delay seemed to be over, a new shutdown hit.

However, trying to stay optimistic, this is the first edition of the weekly state rankings.

Once play resumes, Trib HSSN will release new boys and girls state basketball rankings every Wednesday during the season.

Here is the 2020-2021 boys preseason Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with last year’s record and district.

Class 6A

1. West Lawn Wilson (28-1) (3)

2. Roman Catholic (18-10) (12)

3. Methacton (26-2) (1)

4. Upper St. Clair (21-5) (7)

5. Muhlenberg (23-6) (3)

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Wood (22-5) (12)

2. West Chester East (25-2) (1)

3. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (20-5) (12)

4. Milton Hershey (22-4) (3)

5. Archbishop Ryan (19-8) (12)

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (24-4) (12)

2. Imhotep Charter (21-8) (12)

3. Hickory (23-4) (10)

4. Pope John Paul II (20-5) (1)

5. Allentown Central Catholic (24-5) (11)

Class 3A

1. Lancaster Catholic (25-3) (3)

2. Loyalsock Township (28-1) (4)

3. High School of the Future (17-11) (12)

4. Camp Hill Trinity (23-3) (3)

5. South Allegheny (24-3) (7)

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (26-1) (7)

2. Math, Civics & Science (24-5) (12)

3. Bishop Guilfoyle (25-3) (6)

4. Constitution (14-12) (12)

5. Kennedy Catholic (13-9) (10)

Class A

1. Sankofa Freedom (10-14) (12)

2. Farrell (18-8) (10)

3. Bishop Canevin (20-6) (7)

4. Chester Charter (20-5) (1)

5. Berlin-Brothersvalley (29-1) (5)