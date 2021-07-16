Trib HSSN Preseason WPIAL/City League Football All-Star team: Ta’Mere Robinson, Brashear

Friday, July 16, 2021 | 2:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Brashear receiver Ta’Mere Robinson catches a pass during practice on Sept. 8, 2020. Previous Next

The Tribune-Review and the TribLive High School Sports Network are profiling each member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team. The players will be recognized July 22 during HSSN Media Day at Kennywood Park.

His name is Ta’Mere Robinson.

If you haven’t heard about him, well, you will. Many of the top college coaches know who he is and his capabilities on the football field.

The junior at Brashear in the Pittsburgh City League has scholarship offers from more than 15 Division I schools and is ascending in all the ranking systems. ESPN, Rivals, 247 Sports and Tom Lemming all have the four-star defender highly rated.

Lemming named him a Junior All-American.

“He’s a phenomenal player and a phenomenal person. He’s a coach’s dream,” first-year Brashear football coach Andrew Moore said.

“He works hard on and off the field. He carries a 3.8 grade-point average, and he’s already taking college courses. As an athlete, he’s remarkable. He’s a leader by example.”

Robinson will play quarterback and wide receiver on offense this season. He caught 10 passes for 170 yards and two scores as a sophomore.

But it’s on defense where the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Robinson excels. He plays safety and is capable of playing outside linebacker and rush end. He had 25 tackles, 15 solo and one interception in 2020.

Moore said colleges are recruiting as an athlete defensively

“I like hitting people,” Robinson said. “It’s my favorite part, calling the defense and seeing things develop.”

Robinson is a member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team. He will be recognized with the other 24 players July 22 during the HSSN Media Day at Kennywood.

He has offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse, North Carolina State, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Toledo and William & Mary.

He said he expects more offers to come this year.

“Ta’Mere can do anything,” Moore said. “He shows up to workouts wherever we hold them. He shows up after basketball and track practices.”

He averaged 12 points per game in basketball and won a City League gold medal in the shot put and as a member of the 400-meter relay team.

“It’s nice that players like Ta’Mere are staying home and not transferring to Central Catholic, Woodland Hills and Penn Hills and schools like that,” Moore said. “I believe there are a lot of good players in the City League. Keeping them home is important.”

Robinson said he’s been playing football for a long time but wants to continue improving.

“I’m always looking to be challenged,” Robinson said. “I want to go to a school that has a good program, good coaches and a winning program. I feel it’s important that I continue to work on my speed and get bigger.”

If he continues to progress like he has, he’ll have a lot of choices when it comes to his future.

Ta’Mere Robinson file

School: Brashear

Class: Junior

Ht/wt: 6-4/220

Positions: QB/WR/S/OLB/DE

Stars: 4

Committed to: Uncommitted

Division I offers: Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Syracuse, Rutgers, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Maryland, Toledo and William & Mary