Trib HSSN Preseason WPIAL Football All-Star team: Deontae Williams, Woodland Hills

Monday, July 19, 2021 | 5:55 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Woodland Hills’ Deontae Williams (6) rushes the ball during their game at Penn-Trafford on Oct. 2, 2020. Previous Next

The Tribune-Review and the TribLive High School Sports Network are profiling each member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team. The players will be recognized Thursday during HSSN Media Day at Kennywood Park.

Deontae Williams is known for making the big play on the football field.

One of the latest showcases of that ability came July 5 at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Playing in a seven-on-seven tournament with his Garfield Gators teammates, under the direction of Woodland Hills grad and former NFL player Darrin Walls, Williams caught a winning touchdown pass from Bethel Park’s Max Blanc to topple one of the top teams in the country.

“I just had to make a play,” Williams said. “Having that experience and playing in that stadium, that was good for me so I will know what it feels like to play in a big stadium like that. I want to play in the NFL. I told them I would be back.”

A wide receiver that day, the versatile playmaker has established himself as one of the WPIALs top dual-threat quarterbacks. Last year, Williams threw for 14 touchdowns and ran for five more as he helped lead Woodland Hills to a 5-3 record and a spot in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

He accounted for 11 total touchdowns over the first three games — wins over Connellsville, rival Penn Hills and North Hills — and finished with 1,019 passing yards and 400 rushing yards.

Williams said his confidence is sky high.

“God gave me the talent, and I tell myself that I can get what I want. I am not going to let anything stop me,” he said. “My confidence is always going to be there. That helps me always be ready to work hard and prepare to be the best on the field.”

Williams, as a sophomore, helped Woodland Hills salvage something from the 2019 season after the Wolverines started 0-6. Inserted in the starting quarterback role, he helped the team win three of its last four games to end 3-7 overall.

Woodland Hills is hoping to take the next step this season, and Williams hopes to do the same individually with an increased role on defense in addition to his starring role at quarterback.

“I really want to win a championship for my last year, my senior year, and I want to make sure I am at my best for my team,” said Williams, who earned Big East first-team honors as an athlete following the 2020 season. “This summer, I know I have to work harder and help my teammates work harder so we can be ready to win games this season.”

Along with preparing for the season, Williams is immersed in the recruiting process and has garnered several Division I offers since his first, from Toledo, in September of last year.

Kent State and Akron followed with offers by the end of 2020, and 2021 has brought additional offers from Buffalo, Western Michigan, Army, Navy and Fordham.

More are expected for Williams, who put his talents on display last month at camps at Pitt and Akron. His athletic potential at several positions draws interest.

“The recruiting process is actually fun for me,” Williams said. “I don’t really stress out too much. If I work hard, I know I can achieve what I want. I appreciate all of the coaches who have shown love to me. I want to go where I feel the most comfortable.”

Deontae Williams

Woodland Hills

Senior

5-11/195

QB/S

Committed to: Uncommitted