Trib HSSN previews WPIAL football season in Gameplan 2020

By:

Friday, September 11, 2020 | 4:00 PM

The Tribune-Review and TribLive High School Sports Network presents, GAMEPLAN 2020, an in-depth look at the upcoming high school football season in Western Pa.

It is designed to serve as a reference for high school football fans throughout the season. Inside the 132-page edition, you will find preview stories for every team in the WPIAL, along with classification breakdowns, rankings, players to watch and can’t-miss matchups.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com from now through the PIAA finals for comprehensive coverage of WPIAL football, including audio and video broadcasts of dozens of games.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.