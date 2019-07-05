Trib HSSN rewind: A look back at the 2018-19 girls gymnastics season

By: Greg Macafee

Friday, July 5, 2019 | 5:50 PM

Just like most of the gymnasts performing their routines, the 2018-19 gymnastics season had a lot of twists and turns that ultimately made it an extraordinary campaign.

For the first time in the short history of its program, Thomas Jefferson captured a WPIAL championship. After losing to Moon by a tenth of a point last year, the Jaguars edged the defending champs 146.375 to 144.883 this season, and Pine Richland finished third with a total team score of 144.265.

Not only did the Jaguars capture the WPIAL title, but they claimed the state title at the PA Classic competition a week later. They won the Gold Division championship by edging both Moon and Altoona. South Side Beaver claimed the Silver Division state title, as well.

The Jaguars’ first WPIAL title capped off three straight years of section championships, and that was just the start of their accomplishments. Junior Natalia Galioto captured the all-around advanced division with a final score of 38.525. She outlasted North Allegheny freshman Reyna Garvey (38.3), teammate Natalie Moore (38.017) and West Allegheny’s Jordan Frasier (38.0).

While Galioto took first in both floor exercise and the bars, Garvey took home the beam, and Moore ended up winning the vault with a score of 9.8.

With several young gymnasts battling for the top spots this year, the stage is set for a bright future in WPIAL gymnastics.

