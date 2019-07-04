Trib HSSN rewind: A look back at the 2018-19 WPIAL rifle season

By: Don Rebel

Thursday, July 4, 2019 | 12:56 PM

Bill Hartlep | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Selena Phillips claimed a second straight WPIAL rilfe championship Feb. 14, 2019, at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg.

Not much changed from the 2018 finals to the 2019 WPIAL team and individual rifle championships.

Hempfield tied Butler for the Section 3 title in the regular season. In the championship match, the Spartans left their opponents fit to be tied.

Hempfield scored a perfect 800-62x to win the 2019 WPIAL team rifle championship. The Spartans top eight shooters all scored over 100.

They were Kayla Brownfield (100.9), Charidan Updyke (100.9), Levi Dunn (100.9), Emily Thomas (100.8), Meredith Martz (100.8), Lydia Dunn (100.7), Grace Snyder (100.6) and Amanda Hardman (100.6).

It was the second straight team crown for the Spartans and the fourth championship for Hempfield in the last 10 years.

Rounding out the top five in the team finals were Trinity (799), Butler (798) and Waynesburg (797) which held the tiebreaker over Bethel Park (797).

Also repeating in the individual championships was Selena Phillips of Waynesburg. She squeaked by Alayna Walther of Avella by .3 points.

Jacob Delofosse of Mt. Lebanon was third (211.8), followed by Shey Watson of West Greene (211.7) and Daniel Knizner of Trinity (211.6).

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Avella, Butler, Hempfield, Waynesburg