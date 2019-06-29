Trib HSSN Rewind: A look back at the 2018 field hockey season

By: Greg Macafee

Saturday, June 29, 2019 | 4:01 PM

File photos File photos The Shady Side Academy girls field hockey team defeated Ellis, 1-0, to win the WPIAL Class 1A Championship on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. File photos Peters Township celebrates after winning the WPIAL Class AAA field hockey championship against Pine-Richland Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 at Fox Chapel. Previous Next

All teams seek the glory of capturing a WPIAL championship, whether it be in football, baseball, softball or field hockey. No matter what the sport, the feeling is always the same for any team that comes into contact with the WPIAL hardware.

Three field hockey teams got to experience that feeling in 2018 when they lifted the WPIAL championship trophy. For the first time since 2013, Shady Side Academy was able to top Ellis School and capture another WPIAL Class A title.

Shady Side Academy overcomes Ellis School to capture 14th WPIAL Class A field hockey title #WPIAL #TribHSSN @shady_side https://t.co/M9kvFoXsLI — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) October 31, 2018

There was a familiar champion atop Class 2A as Penn-Trafford defended its title, claiming a third consecutive WPIAL crown. With only three teams in the Class 2A playoffs, Penn-Trafford used a first-round bye to its advantage. The Warriors scouted, built a game plan and executed in order to defeat Latrobe, 2-0, and solidify their place atop Class 2A.

The WPIAL Class 3A championship was eight years in the making as Peters Township captured its first WPIAL title since 2009 and topped No. 2-seeded Pine Richland in an overtime thriller, 2-1. Amy Casciola had coached her team in the youth program when they were fifth-graders and it all paid off this season with a WPIAL title.

WPIAL FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPS! Peters Township 2, Pine-Richland 1. Final in overtime. pic.twitter.com/sIIanCSUDK — Peters Twp. Sports (@PetersTwpSports) October 30, 2018

