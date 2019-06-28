Trib HSSN rewind: A look back at the 2018 girls volleyball season

By: Greg Macafee

Friday, June 28, 2019 | 4:01 PM

For the second straight year, the North Allegheny girls volleyball team went undefeated and captured both a WPIAL and PIAA championship.

Match winning point for North Allegheny to beat Baldwin in the girls 4A volleyball championship game at Fox Chapel Area High School. @TribSports @dgulasy_Trib @Schofield_Trib @BillBeckner pic.twitter.com/QA4pm7O0Ie — Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) November 3, 2018

For the Tigers, it was never even close. They did not lose a match during their WPIAL championship run. Then, they only lost two games throughout the entirety of the state tournament, including a 3-0 blanking of Bishop Shanahan in the PIAA final.

Their second straight undefeated season, led by Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year and all-state selection, Abby Miller, highlighted the 2018-19 girls volleyball season. Along with Miller, 37 players from across the WPIAL were selected to all-state teams.

The group included Knoch’s Kennedy Christy and Hannah Rowe, who not only contributed to a second straight WPIAL Class 3A championship, but they also helped win 48-straight games over the course of the past two season. That streak came to an end in the PIAA tournament.

In Class 2A, North Catholic claimed its first WPIAL girls volleyball title in school history.

North Catholic tops Frazier to win first girls volleyball title in school history #WPIAL #TribHSSN @NCTrojanArmy https://t.co/HKMkEd9Bq0 — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) November 4, 2018

Then, in Class A, Bishop Canevin held to its No. 1 seed and captured a WPIAL championship, as well.

Other PIAA winners were West York (3A), Bald Eagle (2A) and Northern Cambria (A). Freeport and Knoch were both ousted in the semifinals as they attempted to repeat as state champions.

