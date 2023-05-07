TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL softball rankings: Week ending May 7, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 | 6:25 PM

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Seneca Valley, 13-1, 1

2. Hempfield, 14-2, 3

3. Norwin, 13-4, 2

4. North Allegheny, 12-4, 4

5. Mt. Lebanon, 6-9, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Shaler, 16-0, 1

2. Armstrong, 14-1, 2

3. Trinity, 14-1, 3

4. West Allegheny, 16-1, 4

5. North Hills, 14-2, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Elizabeth Forward, 13-0, 1

2. Chartiers Valley, 14-1, 2

3. Montour, 11-1, 3

4. West Mifflin, 12-4, 4

5. Belle Vernon, 12-4, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Avonworth, 14-1, 1

2. Southmoreland, 11-2, 3

3. Waynesburg, 11-3, 2

4. Deer Lakes, 8-3, 4

5. Mohawk, 9-4, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Neshannock, 13-0, 1

2. Serra Catholic, 13-2, 2

3. Greensburg C.C., 10-1, 3

4. OLSH, 12-2, 4

5. Laurel, 11-2, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Union, 13-2, 1

2. Frazier, 10-1, 2

3. Carmichaels, 14-0, 3

4. Chartiers-Houston, 10-5, 4

5. West Greene, 9-7, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

