WPIAL softball rankings: Week ending May 7, 2023
By:
Saturday, May 6, 2023 | 6:25 PM
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Seneca Valley, 13-1, 1
2. Hempfield, 14-2, 3
3. Norwin, 13-4, 2
4. North Allegheny, 12-4, 4
5. Mt. Lebanon, 6-9, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Shaler, 16-0, 1
2. Armstrong, 14-1, 2
3. Trinity, 14-1, 3
4. West Allegheny, 16-1, 4
5. North Hills, 14-2, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Elizabeth Forward, 13-0, 1
2. Chartiers Valley, 14-1, 2
3. Montour, 11-1, 3
4. West Mifflin, 12-4, 4
5. Belle Vernon, 12-4, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Avonworth, 14-1, 1
2. Southmoreland, 11-2, 3
3. Waynesburg, 11-3, 2
4. Deer Lakes, 8-3, 4
5. Mohawk, 9-4, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Neshannock, 13-0, 1
2. Serra Catholic, 13-2, 2
3. Greensburg C.C., 10-1, 3
4. OLSH, 12-2, 4
5. Laurel, 11-2, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Union, 13-2, 1
2. Frazier, 10-1, 2
3. Carmichaels, 14-0, 3
4. Chartiers-Houston, 10-5, 4
5. West Greene, 9-7, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Sports• Deer Lakes’ McKinney goes into A-K hall as multifaceted athlete
• A-K Valley athletes of the week: Valley’s Niko Heakins, Plum’s Taylor Lorish
• Burrell softball strolls to section rout of Freeport
• WPIAL Baseball rankings: Week ending May 7, 2023
• Latrobe’s Emma Blair, Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto rebounding from ACL tears