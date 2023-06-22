Trib HSSN Softball State Rankings for June 21, 2023
By:
Wednesday, June 21, 2023 | 9:23 PM
The 2023 high school softball season is history with six new PIAA champions mining diamond gold.
All six were double golden winners, taking home a district championship before claiming victory in their last four games to win a state title.
Two of the new champions capped off perfect seasons with their gold medals: North Penn (28-0) in 6A and Everett (26-0) in 2A.
In 2024, the defending state champions will be North Penn in 6A, Northern York in 5A, Blue Mountain in 4A, Mid Valley in 3A, Everett in 2A and Tri Valley in A.
District 11 captured two state softball crowns with Blue Mountain and Tri-Valley.
North Penn from District 1, Northern York from District 3 and Mid Valley from District 2 gave the eastern half of the state five PIAA championships while Everett from District 5 was the lone title team from the west.
Here is the final edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.
Class 6A
1. North Penn (28-0) (1) (1)
2. Hempfield Area (21-4) (7) (2)
3. Cumberland Valley (19-6) (3) (3)
4. Chambersburg (22-4) (3) (4)
5. Nazareth (21-7) (11) (5)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Northern York (24-4) (3) (1)
2. Shaler (22-2) (7) (4)
3. Abington Heights (19-7) (2) (2)
4. Armstrong (21-3) (7) (3)
5. Trinity (20-3) (7) (5)
Out: None
Class 4A
1. Blue Mountain (25-3) (11) (1)
2. Montour (18-5) (7) (3)
3. Elizabeth Forward (20-2) (7) (2)
4. Northwestern Lehigh (22-5) (11) (4)
5. Valley View (21-2) (2) (1)
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Mid Valley (23-2) (2) (4)
2. Juniata (25-4) (6) (2)
3. Palisades (24-3) (11) (1)
4. Jamestown (22-3) (10) (3)
5. Avonworth (22-2) (7) (5)
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Everett (26-0) (5) (2)
2. Bald Eagle (23-3) (6) (3)
3. Neshannock (22-1) (7) (1)
4. South Williamsport (21-3) (4) (4)
5. Sharpsville (19-4) (10) (5)
Out: None
Class A
1. Tri-Valley (24-2) (11) (4)
2. Union (20-4) (7) (1)
3. Claysburg-Kimmel (22-4) (6) (2)
4. DuBois Central Catholic (20-4) (9) (3)
5. Meyersdale (20-1) (5) (5)
Out: None
