Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for April 12, 2022

By:

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Serra Catholic’s Zach Black tries to throw out Seton LaSalle’s Brett Wagner during a 2021 WPIAL Class 2A semifinal.

While the weather has been up and down, the weekly Trib HSSN state baseball rankings have been steady from the inaugural edition last week to this week’s version of the diamond fab five.

Only four teams lost their grip on a state-ranking position, with two of those coming in Class 3A.

Five teams ranked No. 1 last week remain on their top-ranked perch.

The only change from last week at the top spot was Tyrone suffering a pair of losses and dropping out of the 3A rankings. Fellow District 6 foe Martinsburg Central takes over at No. 1.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Emmaus (8-0) (11) (1)

2. Cumberland Valley (4-0) (3) (2)

3. Parkland (5-0) (11) (3)

4. North Allegheny (3-1) (7) (5)

5. LaSalle College (3-3) (12) (4)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Bethel Park (5-0) (7) (1)

2. Phoenixville (2-0) (1) (3)

3. Southern Lehigh (6-0) (11) (4)

4. Archbishop Wood (5-1) (12) (5)

5. Manheim Central (6-0) (3) (NR)

Out: Ephrata (3)

Class 4A

1. Wyoming Area (3-0) (2) (1)

2. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (3-0) (12) (2)

3. Cathedral Prep (6-0) (10) (3)

4. Montour (6-1) (7) (4)

5. East Pennsboro (4-0) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Martinsburg Central (3-0) (6) (2)

2. Hickory (4-0) (10) (3)

3. Lake-Lehman (3-1) (2) (5)

4. Loyalsock Township (3-0) (4) (NR)

5. Notre Dame-Green Pond (6-0) (11) (NR)

Out: Tyrone (6), Lancaster Catholic (3)

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic (5-0) (7) (1)

2. Dock Mennonite (2-0) (1) (2)

3. Schuylkill Haven (5-1) (11) (3)

4. Taylor Riverside (5-1) (2) (4)

5. Mount Union (4-0) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Halifax (5-1) (3) (1)

2. Eden Christian Academy (5-0) (7) (2)

3. Bishop McCort (4-0) (6) (3)

4. Plumstead Christian (2-0) (1) (5)

5. High Point Baptist Academy (3-0) (3) (NR)

Out: Christian School of York (3)