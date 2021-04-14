Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for April 14, 2021

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Ryan Scavnicky (7) celebrates with Jayden Walker after scoring during their game against Penn-Trafford on April 9.

Only minor changes were made in the second week of the 2021 Trib HSSN state baseball rankings.

One team from each class lost its footing and dropped out of the top 5, thus opening the door for six new teams to join the state diamond elite.

Out are Souderton, Bethel Park, Hamburg, Martinsburg Central, Devon Prep and Delco Christian as they have been replaced by Bethlehem Liberty (6A), Franklin Regional (5A), Northwestern Lehigh (4A), Fairview (3A), Schuylkill Haven (2A) and Conemaugh Valley (A).

The top-ranked teams all remain the same with one exception. With Souderton falling completely out of the rankings with a pair of losses, Manheim Township takes over at No. 1 in Class 6A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Manheim Township (7-0) (3) (2)

2. Cedar Cliff (6-0) (3) (5)

3. Bethlehem Liberty (5-0) (11) (NR)

4. Parkland (5-1) (11) (3)

5. Norwin (5-1) (7) (4)

Out: Souderton (1)

Class 5A

1. Red Land (6-0) (3) (1)

2. Strath Haven (4-0) (1) (2)

3. Franklin Regional (6-0) (7) (NR)

4. Northern York (6-1) (3) (3)

5. Wallenpaupack (4-1) (2) (4)

Out: Bethel Park (7)

Class 4A

1. East Pennsboro (5-0) (3) (1)

2. Blackhawk (7-0) (7) (2)

3. Bellefonte (5-0) (6) (4)

4. Harbor Creek (7-0) (10) (5)

5. Northwestern Lehigh (7-0) (11) (NR)

Out: Hamburg (3)

Class 3A

1. Notre Dame Green Pond (7-0) (11) (1)

2. Lake-Lehman (5-0) (2) (2)

3. Lancaster Catholic (6-0) (3) (4)

4. Philipsburg-Osceola (4-0) (6) (5)

5. Fairview (5-0) (10) (NR)

Out: Martinsburg Central (6)

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic (8-0) (7) (1)

2. Seton LaSalle (6-0) (7) (2)

3. Dock Mennonite (3-0) (1) (3)

4. Southern Huntingdon (6-0) (6) (4)

5. Schuylkill Haven (5-0) (11) (NR)

Out: Devon Prep (12)

Class A

1. Greenwood (3-0) (3) (1)

2. Halifax (3-0) (3) (3)

3. St. John Neumann Regional Academy (3-0) (4) (4)

4. Conemaugh Valley (2-0) (6) (NR)

5. Nativity BVM (4-2) (11) (2)

Out: Delco Christian (1)