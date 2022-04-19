Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | 7:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Brock Janeda celebrates after tagging out Quaker Valley’s Nick Allen at second base on April 8.

Things around state baseball diamonds have been pleasant for a few days, then into a deep chill the rest of the week, or vice-versa. That not only describes the weekly weather pattern thus far in April, it also covers the results from games played last week by teams in the Trib HSSN state baseball rankings.

There were seven teams that were bumped out of this week’s top five, with nearly half of those coming in Class 6A.

While there were many changes in the No. 2 through No. 5 spots, only one move was made from last week in the top-ranked position.

The only change at No. 1 was Halifax losing and falling down to the fifth spot in Class A.

Joining Emmaus (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Wyoming Area (4A), Martinsburg Central (3A) and Serra Catholic (2A) is the new top team in A, Eden Christian Academy.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Emmaus (10-0) (11) (1)

2. Methacton (3-0) (1) (NR)

3. Bethlehem Liberty (8-1) (11) (NR)

4. Cumberland Valley (4-0) (3) (2)

5. Garnet Valley (5-0) (1) (NR)

Out: Parkland (11), North Allegheny (7), LaSalle College (12)

Class 5A

1. Bethel Park (7-0) (7) (1)

2. Phoenixville (4-0) (1) (2)

3. Archbishop Wood (6-1) (12) (4)

4. Wallenpaupack (6-0) (2) (NR)

5. Southern Lehigh (7-1) (11) (3)

Out: Manheim Central (3)

Class 4A

1. Wyoming Area (5-0) (2) (1)

2. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (5-0) (12) (2)

3. Cathedral Prep (8-1) (10) (3)

4. Montour (8-1) (7) (4)

5. Holy Ghost Prep (4-0) (1) (NR)

Out: East Pennsboro (3)

Class 3A

1. Martinsburg Central (4-0) (6) (1)

2. Hickory (6-0) (10) (2)

3. Lake-Lehman (5-1) (2) (3)

4. Loyalsock Township (4-0) (4) (4)

5. Notre Dame-Green Pond (9-0) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic (7-0) (7) (1)

2. Dock Mennonite (3-0) (1) (2)

3. Taylor Riverside (7-1) (2) (4)

4. Laurel (6-0) (7) (NR)

5. Portage (4-0) (6) (NR)

Out: Schuykill Haven (11), Mount Union (6)

Class A

1. Eden Christian Academy (6-0) (7) (2)

2. Plumstead Christian (3-0) (1) (4)

3. Bishop McCort (5-1) (6) (3)

4. High Point Baptist Academy (4-0) (3) (5)

5. Halifax (6-2) (3) (1)

Out: None