Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for April 21, 2021

By:

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 | 7:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Nick Fleming scores past Penn-Trafford catcher Jakob Haynes on April 9.

The 2021 Trib HSSN state baseball rankings continue to be in a state of flux.

There were wholesale changes in Class 3A, no change in Class 4A and something in between in the other four classifications.

There also was a changing of the guard at the top of the rankings for half of the six classes.

The new No. 1s are Strath Haven in 5A, Dock Mennonite in 2A and Conemaugh Valley in A.

Still at the head of the class for another week are Manheim Township in 6A, East Pennsboro in 4A and Notre Dame-Green Pond in 3A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Manheim Township (10-0) (3) (1)

2. Bethlehem Liberty (8-0) (11) (3)

3. Parkland (7-1) (11) (4)

4. Norwin (8-1) (7) (5)

5. Bensalem (4-0) (1) (NR)

Out: Cedar Cliff (3)

Class 5A

1. Strath Haven (7-0) (1) (2)

2. Franklin Regional (8-0) (7) (3)

3. Red Land (7-1) (3) (1)

4. Muhlenberg (7-0) (3) (NR)

5. Cathedral Prep (5-1) (10) (NR)

Out: Northern York (3), Wallenpaupack (2)

Class 4A

1. East Pennsboro (7-0) (3) (1)

2. Harbor Creek (9-0) (10) (4)

3. Northwestern Lehigh (11-0) (11) (5)

4. Blackhawk (9-1) (7) (2)

5. Bellefonte (6-1) (6) (3)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Notre Dame-Green Pond (9-1) (11) (1)

2. Holy Redeemer (7-0) (2) (NR)

3. Martinsburg Central (8-1) (6) (NR)

4. Mercyhurst Prep (7-1) (10) (NR)

5. South Park (6-1) (7) (NR)

Out: Lake-Lehman (2), Lancaster Catholic (3), Philipsburg-Osceola (6), Fairview (10)

Class 2A

1. Dock Mennonite (6-0) (1) (3)

2. Seton LaSalle (9-1) (7) (2)

3. Serra Catholic (11-1) (7) (1)

4. Taylor Riverside (8-0) (2) (NR)

5. Sharpsville (7-0) (10) (NR)

Out: Southern Huntingdon (6), Schuykill Haven (11)

Class A

1. Conemaugh Valley (3-0) (6) (4)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (7-1) (3) (NR)

3. St. John Neumann Regional Academy (6-1) (4) (3)

4. Halifax (5-2) (3) (2)

5. Jenkintown (4-0) (1) (NR)

Out: Greenwood (3), Nativity BVM (11)