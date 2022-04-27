Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for April 27, 2022

By:

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | 6:17 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Park’s Drew Laffery plays in the 2021 WPIAL Class 3A championship game against Hopewell.

April may have started with some expected tomfoolery on a day set aside to fool folks; however, the winds of change are blowing cold and dank as far as the state baseball rankings are concerned as the month comes to an end.

One-third of the 30 teams in the Trib HSSN state baseball rankings from last week were kicked to the curb. Some, possibly for good; others have time to rack up the wins and look for re-entry into the PIAA gravitational pull of the elite.

It was a tough week for the top-ranked teams as Emmaus in 6A and Bethel Park in 5A not only lost their seat at the head of the table, they also were bounced all together from the Top 5 eating area.

Wyoming Area also slipped from No. 1 in Class 4A, but the Warriors remain ranked, now at No. 4.

Martinsburg Central (3A), Serra Catholic (2A) and Eden Christian Academy in A all remain, for now, their classifications’ king of swing.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Bethlehem Liberty (12-1) (11) (3)

2. Governor Mifflin (14-0) (3) (NR)

3. Hatboro-Horsham (9-0) (1) (NR)

4. Cumberland Valley (8-1) (3) (4)

5. Warwick (12-1) (3) (NR)

Out: Emmaus (11), Methacton (1), Garnet Valley (1)

Class 5A

1. Wallenpaupack (8-0) (2) (4)

2. Muhlenberg (10-1) (3) (NR)

3. Phoenixville (7-1) (1) (2)

4. Archbishop Wood (8-2) (12) (3)

5. Central Mountain (7-1) (6) (NR)

Out: Bethel Park (7), Southern Lehigh (11)

Class 4A

1. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (9-0) (12) (2)

2. Cathedral Prep (12-1) (10) (3)

3. Montour (13-1) (7) (4)

4. Wyoming Area (8-1) (2) (1)

5. Bellefonte (10-1) (6) (NR)

Out: Holy Ghost Prep (1)

Class 3A

1. Martinsburg Central (9-0) (6) (1)

2. Hickory (8-0) (10) (2)

3. South Park (9-2) (7) (NR)

4. Notre Dame-Green Pond (12-1) (11) (5)

5. Lake-Lehman (6-3) (2) (3)

Out: Loyalsock Township (4)

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic (12-0) (7) (1)

2. Dock Mennonite (6-0) (1) (2)

3. Taylor Riverside (10-1) (2) (3)

4. Portage (6-0) (6) (5)

5. Riverside (11-1) (7) (NR)

Out: Laurel (7)

Class A

1. Eden Christian Academy (9-0) (7) (1)

2. Faith Christian (6-0) (1) (NR)

3. Bishop McCort (6-2) (6) (3)

4. Halifax (10-2) (3) (5)

5. Tri-Valley (10-1) (11) (NR)

Out: Plumstead Christian (1), High Point Baptist Academy (3)

Tags: Eden Christian, Montour, Riverside, Serra Catholic, South Park