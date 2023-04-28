Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for April 27, 2023

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Andrew Hart celebrates with David Posey after scoring against Seneca Valley on Thursday.

Changes were plentiful in this week’s Trib HSSN baseball state rankings as the month of April concludes and the regular season is winding down.

There was one team ousted and one added in each classification, with two dropping and two entering in Class A and 2A.

Out for now are Seneca Valley, Selinsgrove, Dallas, Holy Redeemer, Bald Eagle, Halifax, Mount Calvary Christian School and Plumstead Christian.

New to the state rankings are North Allegheny, Bangor, Cathedral Prep, Panther Valley, Mount Union, Wilmington, Union and Faith Christian.

There was only one change at the top, however, as Serra Catholic takes over for Tri-Valley at No. 1 in 2A.

The other five classifications have no change at the top with Hazleton in 6A, Strath Haven in 5A, West Mifflin in 4A, Lancaster Catholic in 3A and Southern Fulton in A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Hazleton (10-1) (2) (1)

2. Central Dauphin (13-0) (3) (2)

3. Father Judge (14-0) (12) (3)

4. Methacton (9-1) (1) (5)

5. North Allegheny (11-3) (7) (NR)

Out: Seneca Valley (7)

Class 5A

1. Strath Haven (8-1) (1) (1)

2. Central Mountain (12-0) (6) (2)

3. Bangor (15-1) (11) (NR)

4. Southern Lehigh (13-1) (11) (3)

5. Shaler (12-3) (7) (5)

Out: Selinsgrove (4)

Class 4A

1. West Mifflin (14-1) (7) (1)

2. Athens Area (10-0) (4) (2)

3. Cathedral Prep (11-0) (10) (NR)

4. Montour (13-2) (7) (3)

5. Archbishop Wood (9-4) (12) (4)

Out: Dallas (2)

Class 3A

1. Lancaster Catholic (10-1) (3) (1)

2. Riverside (12-0) (7) (2)

3. Punxsutawney (11-1) (9) (3)

4. Neumann-Goretti (6-4) (12) (4)

5. Panther Valley (14-0) (11) (NR)

Out: Holy Redeemer (2)

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic (13-2) (7) (2)

2. Schuylkill Haven (12-2) (11) (3)

3. Tri-Valley (12-1) (11) (1)

4. Mount Union (13-0) (6) (NR)

5. Wilmington (9-2) (10) (NR)

Out: Bald Eagle (6), Halifax (3)

Class A

1. Southern Fulton (12-0) (5) (1)

2. Saegertown (9-1) (10) (2)

3. Dock Mennonite (9-0) (1) (3)

4. Union (7-3) (7) (NR)

5. Faith Christian (7-1) (1) (NR)

Out: Mount Calvary Christian School (3), Plumstead Christian (1)