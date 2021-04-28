Trib HSSN state baseball rankings for April 28, 2021
Wednesday, April 28, 2021 | 11:33 PM
There were more changes to the 2021 Trib HSSN state baseball rankings this week, just not as many as last week.
Four of the six classifications saw two teams drop out and two new entries to the state top 5.
Class 6A and 2A kept a clean slate with no changes except for one slight flip-flop.
Two of the classes saw changes at the top as Franklin Regional takes over at No. 1 in 5A while Martinsburg Central from District 6 is now No. 1 in Class 3A.
Still at the top of the class for another week are Manheim Township in 6A, East Pennsboro in 4A, Dock Mennonite in 2A and Conemaugh Valley in Class A.
Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.
Class 6A
1. Manheim Township (14-0) (3) (1)
2. Bethlehem Liberty (11-0) (11) (2)
3. Parkland (11-1) (11) (3)
4. Norwin (10-1) (7) (4)
5. Bensalem (6-0) (1) (5)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Franklin Regional (11-0) (7) (2)
2. Cathedral Prep (7-1) (10) (5)
3. Manheim Central (11-0) (3) (NR)
4. Archbishop Wood (11-1) (12) (NR)
5. Strath Haven (8-1) (1) (1)
Out: Red Land (3), Muhlenberg (3)
Class 4A
1. East Pennsboro (10-0) (3) (1)
2. Harbor Creek (11-0) (10) (2)
3. Bellefonte (6-1) (6) (5)
4. Eastern York (7-1) (3) (NR)
5. Saucon Valley (10-2) (11) (NR)
Out: Northwestern Lehigh (11), Blackhawk (7)
Class 3A
1. Martinsburg Central (10-1) (6) (3)
2. Mercyhurst Prep (10-1) (10) (4)
3. Forest Hills (10-0) (6) (NR)
4. Notre Dame-Green Pond (12-2) (11) (1)
5. Lake Lehman (7-1) (2) (NR)
Out: Holy Redeemer, South Park
Class 2A
1. Dock Mennonite (7-0) (1) (1)
2. Seton LaSalle (12-1) (7) (2)
3. Taylor Riverside (10-0) (2) (4)
4. Serra Catholic (11-2) (7) (3)
5. Sharpsville (9-0) (10) (5)
Out: None
Class A
1. Conemaugh Valley (4-0) (6) (1)
2. Mount Calvary Christian School (8-1) (3) (2)
3. St. John Neumann Regional Academy (9-1) (4) (3)
4. Tri-Valley (8-3) (11) (NR)
5. Faith Christian (4-1) (1) (NR)
Out: Halifax (3), Jenkintown (1)
