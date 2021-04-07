Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for April 7, 2021

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 | 11:35 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin pitcher Zach Potthoff delivers during a scrimmage against Yough on March 17.

The last time we released the Trib HSSN state baseball rankings was nearly 22 months ago.

As a reminder, here are the state champions that sat atop the six classifications.

They were Souderton (6A), Red Land (5A), Selinsgrove (4A), Mount Union (3A), Devon Prep (2A) and West Middlesex (A).

With no 2020 season to lean on, we spun around real fast with our body bent over and our head on a standing baseball bat to determine the first edition of the 2021 state baseball rankings.

Never one to back down from a challenge, here is the inaugural 2021 top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record and district.

Class 6A

1. Souderton (0-0) (1)

2. Manheim Township (4-0) (3)

3. Parkland (2-0) (11)

4. Norwin (3-0) (7)

5. Cedar Cliff (2-0) (3)

Class 5A

1. Red Land (1-0) (3)

2. Strath Haven (2-0) (1)

3. Northern York (4-0) (3)

4. Wallenpaupack (3-0) (2)

5. Bethel Park (3-0) (7)

Class 4A

1. East Pennsboro (3-0) (3)

2. Blackhawk (3-0) (7)

3. Hamburg (2-0) (3)

4. Bellefonte (3-0) (6)

5. Harbor Creek (4-0) (10)

Class 3A

1. Notre Dame Green Pond (4-0) (11)

2. Lake-Lehman (2-0) (2)

3. Martinsburg Central (4-0) (6)

4. Lancaster Catholic (3-0) (3)

5. Philipsburg-Osceola (3-0) (6)

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic (5-0) (7)

2. Seton LaSalle (4-0) (7)

3. Dock Mennonite (2-0) (1)

4. Southern Huntingdon (4-0) (6)

5. Devon Prep (0-3) (12)

Class A

1. Greenwood (2-0) (3)

2. Nativity BVM (3-0) (11)

3. Halifax (1-0) (3)

4. St. John Neumann Regional Academy (1-0) (4)

5. Delco Christian (1-0) (1)

