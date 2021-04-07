Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for April 7, 2021
By:
Wednesday, April 7, 2021 | 11:35 PM
The last time we released the Trib HSSN state baseball rankings was nearly 22 months ago.
As a reminder, here are the state champions that sat atop the six classifications.
They were Souderton (6A), Red Land (5A), Selinsgrove (4A), Mount Union (3A), Devon Prep (2A) and West Middlesex (A).
With no 2020 season to lean on, we spun around real fast with our body bent over and our head on a standing baseball bat to determine the first edition of the 2021 state baseball rankings.
Never one to back down from a challenge, here is the inaugural 2021 top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record and district.
Class 6A
1. Souderton (0-0) (1)
2. Manheim Township (4-0) (3)
3. Parkland (2-0) (11)
4. Norwin (3-0) (7)
5. Cedar Cliff (2-0) (3)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Red Land (1-0) (3)
2. Strath Haven (2-0) (1)
3. Northern York (4-0) (3)
4. Wallenpaupack (3-0) (2)
5. Bethel Park (3-0) (7)
Out: None
Class 4A
1. East Pennsboro (3-0) (3)
2. Blackhawk (3-0) (7)
3. Hamburg (2-0) (3)
4. Bellefonte (3-0) (6)
5. Harbor Creek (4-0) (10)
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Notre Dame Green Pond (4-0) (11)
2. Lake-Lehman (2-0) (2)
3. Martinsburg Central (4-0) (6)
4. Lancaster Catholic (3-0) (3)
5. Philipsburg-Osceola (3-0) (6)
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Serra Catholic (5-0) (7)
2. Seton LaSalle (4-0) (7)
3. Dock Mennonite (2-0) (1)
4. Southern Huntingdon (4-0) (6)
5. Devon Prep (0-3) (12)
Out: None
Class A
1. Greenwood (2-0) (3)
2. Nativity BVM (3-0) (11)
3. Halifax (1-0) (3)
4. St. John Neumann Regional Academy (1-0) (4)
5. Delco Christian (1-0) (1)
Out: None
More Baseball• Hempfield bounces back to earn split with Upper St. Clair
• High school roundup for April 7, 2021: North Allegheny earns split with Seneca Valley
• Greensburg Salem baseball can’t overcome slow start in loss to Uniontown
• Walk-off double pushes Highlands baseball team past Knoch
• High school roundup for April 6, 2021: Norwin’s Jake Bazala no-hits Baldwin