Trib HSSN state baseball rankings for June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle’s Nate Georgiana celebrates after driving in the Rebels’ first run against Serra Catholic during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Wild Things Park.

The late, great David Bowie once crooned about “changes,” which we have plenty of on the latest edition of the Trib HSSN baseball rankings before the start of the PIAA baseball playoffs.

The end of the district playoffs prompted most of the moves as some ranked teams found the semifinal and championship waters a little too tough to tame.

A total of 15 teams ranked last week dropped from the Top 5 this week, with four changes in Class 6A and 2A and only one change each in 4A and 3A. Class A had three teams drop and 5A had two schools lose their elite status.

This is a champion only edition of the Top 5. Teams that did not win their district, yet reached the PIAA playoffs, which begin Monday, can still climb their way back into the rankings by advancing on the Path to Penn State.

As far as No. 1 is concerned, four of the top-ranked teams from a week ago hoisted district gold and remain on top. They are Central Mountain in 5A, Cathedral Prep in 4A, Riverside in 3A and Southern Fulton in A.

Father Judge replaces Parkland at No. 1 in 6A and Bald Eagle took over the top spot from Serra Catholic in 2A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. The team’s record is followed by the district they are in, followed by where they were ranked last week.

Class 6A

1. Father Judge (21-2) (12) (3)

2. Bethlehem Liberty (19-4) (11) (NR)

3. Cedar Cliff (18-6) (3) (NR)

4. Hazleton (18-4) (2) (NR)

5. Central Bucks West (16-6) (1) (NR)

Out: Parkland (11), Spring-Ford (1), North Penn (1), North Allegheny (7)

Class 5A

1. Central Mountain (20-1) (6) (1)

2. Strath Haven (19-4) (1) (2)

3. Shaler (19-4) (7) (4)

4. Monsignor Bonner (10-3) (12) (NR)

5. Mechanicsburg (18-6) (3) (NR)

Out: Bangor (11), Bethel Park (7)

Class 4A

1. Cathedral Prep (21-1) (10) (1)

2. Pope John Paul II (17-5) (1) (2)

3. Blue Mountain (18-5) (11) (3)

4. East Pennsboro (15-7) (3) (5)

5. Archbishop Wood (12-4) (12) (NR)

Out: Montoursville (4)

Class 3A

1. Riverside (21-0) (7) (1)

2. Punxsutawney (18-2) (9) (2)

3. Fairview (17-2) (10) (4)

4. Neumann-Goretti (11-9) (12) (5)

5. Hughesville (19-3) (4) (NR)

Out: Forest Hills (6)

Class 2A

1. Bald Eagle (18-4) (6) (4)

2. Seton LaSalle (17-4) (7) (NR)

3. Elk Lake (19-4) (2) (NR)

4. Schuylkill Haven (19-4) (11) (NR)

5. McConnellsburg (19-2) (5) (NR)

Out: Serra Catholic (7), Tri-Valley (11), Mount Union (6), Lakeview (10)

Class A

1. Southern Fulton (22-1) (5) (1)

2. Dock Mennonite (19-2) (1) (2)

3. Bishop Canevin (15-3) (7) (NR)

4. Clarion (17-4) (9) (NR)

5. Bishop Guilfoyle (16-7) (6) (NR)

Out: Saegertown (10), DuBois Central Catholic (9), Harmony (6)

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Riverside, Seton La Salle, Shaler