Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for May 10, 2022

By:

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 1:07 AM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Seton LaSalle’s Brian Vogel Jr. celebrates a home run during a WPIAL Class 2A semifinal against Serra Catholic on Monday, May 25, 2021.

With time running out on the 2022 regular season, the elite baseball teams across the state are trying to put their foot down against wholesale changes to the Trib HSSN state baseball rankings.

After a couple of weeks of chaos, things appear to have settled down for a second straight week with the district postseason on the horizon.

Only five teams lost their grip on a Top 5 spot in the weekly state rankings during the first full week of May.

Only one of those changes affected the top of the mountain in each class.

While Bethlehem Liberty in 6A, Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast in 4A, Martinsburg Central in 3A, Serra Catholic in 2A and Eden Christian Academy in A remain No. 1, Archbishop Wood moves up two to take over the top spot in 5A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Bethlehem Liberty (18-1) (11) (1)

2. Hatboro-Horsham (13-0) (1) (3)

3. Governor Mifflin (19-1) (3) (2)

4. West Chester Henderson (14-1) (1) (5)

5. Owen J. Roberts (14-1) (1) (NR)

Out: Central Dauphin (3)

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Wood (12-2) (12) (3)

2. Wallenpaupack (12-1) (2) (1)

3. Chichester (10-0) (1) (4)

4. Manheim Central (16-1) (3) (NR)

5. Peters Township (16-1) (7) (NR)

Out: Muhlenberg (3), Phoenixville (1)

Class 4A

1. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (14-1) (12) (1)

2. Wyoming Area (12-2) (2) (5)

3. Cathedral Prep (15-2) (10) (2)

4. Montour (15-3) (7) (3)

5. Bellefonte (14-2) (6) (4)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Martinsburg Central (18-0) (6) (1)

2. Hickory (12-0) (10) (2)

3. Central Columbia (12-0) (4) (4)

4. South Park (13-3) (7) (5)

5. Lake-Lehman (11-4) (2) (3)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic (17-0) (7) (1)

2. Dock Mennonite (10-0) (1) (2)

3. Taylor Riverside (16-1) (2) (3)

4. Portage (14-0) (6) (4)

5. Seton LaSalle (12-1) (7) (NR)

Out: Wyalusing Valley (4)

Class A

1. Eden Christian Academy (14-0) (7) (1)

2. Faith Christian (10-1) (1) (4)

3. Union (9-3) (7) (5)

4. Rocky Grove (11-2) (10) (NR)

5. Halifax (13-3) (3) (2)

Out: Tri-Valley (11)