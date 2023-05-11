Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for May 10, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Serra Catholic’s Owen Dumbroski celebrates after scoring a run against Greensburg Central Catholic on May 4.

The top seat turned out to be the hot seat as all but one of the top-ranked teams slipped in this week’s Trib HSSN baseball state rankings.

Only three teams lost their spots in the Top 5: North Allegheny in 6A, Southern Lehigh in 5A and Panther Valley in 3A, replaced by Parkland, North Pocono and Forest Hills.

However, the big changes once again came at the top of the rankings, as five of the six classes have a new No. 1 ranked team.

In 6A, Hazleton fell completely out of the rankings, replaced in the Top 5 by Spring-Ford and replaced at the top by Father Judge.

The other four top teams losing their grip were Central Mountain falling to No. 2 in 5A, Athens Area dropping to No. 5 in 4A, Lancaster Catholic is now No. 3 in 3A and Saegertown in No. 4 in A.

They have been replaced by new top dogs in Chichester in 5A, Cathedral Prep in 4A, Riverside in 3A and Southern Fulton in A.

Serra Catholic in 2A is the only top-ranked team from last week that remains No. 1 as we close in on the start of district playoffs.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Father Judge (17-0) (12) (3)

2. North Penn (12-1) (1) (4)

3. Central Dauphin (16-1) (3) (2)

4. Parkland (18-2) (11) (NR)

5. Spring-Ford (14-1) (1) (NR)

Out: Hazleton (2), North Allegheny (7)

Class 5A

1. Chichester (10-0) (1) (4)

2. Central Mountain (15-1) (6) (1)

3. Strath Haven (12-2) (1) (5)

4. North Pocono (14-1) (2) (NR)

5. Bangor (18-2) (11) (2)

Out: Southern Lehigh (11)

Class 4A

1. Cathedral Prep (14-0) (10) (2)

2. Montour (16-2) (7) (3)

3. West Mifflin (15-2) (7) (4)

4. Archbishop Wood (13-5) (12) (5)

5. Athens Area (15-1) (4) (1)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Riverside (17-0) (7) (2)

2. Punxsutawney (12-1) (9) (3)

3. Lancaster Catholic (16-2) (3) (1)

4. Forest Hills (17-1) (6) (NR)

5. Neumann-Goretti (8-6) (12) (4)

Out: Panther Valley (11)

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic (16-2) (7) (1)

2. Tri-Valley (16-1) (11) (3)

3. McConnellsburg (15-1) (5) (5)

4. Mount Union (17-1) (6) (4)

5. Schuylkill Haven (15-3) (11) (2)

Out: None

Class A

1. Southern Fulton (16-1) (5) (2)

2. Dock Mennonite (12-0) (1) (3)

3. Union (12-4) (7) (4)

4. Saegertown (12-2) (10) (1)

5. Faith Christian (10-1) (1) (5)

Out: None