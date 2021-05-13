Trib HSSN state baseball rankings for May 13, 2021

Thursday, May 13, 2021 | 9:32 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Joe Manesiotis drives in a run during a game against Seneca Valley on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in McCandless.

Three of the classifications combined for six changes in the 2021 Trib HSSN state baseball rankings while the other three combined for only one.

It was a busy week of shuffling the deck in the Top 5 in Class 6A, 3A and A.

Norwin and Bensalem were replaced by LaSalle College and North Allegheny in 6A, Notre Dame-Green Pond and Hopewell are out while Central Columbia and Fairview are in for 3A and Tri-Valley and Conemaugh Valley were bumped for DuBois Central Catholic and Delco Christian in Class A.

The only new team in 5A, 4A and 2A was Red Land taking over the spot held by South Fayette in 5A.

There was only one change at No. 1 as Martinsburg Central fell from the top spot in Class 3A and was replaced by Mercyhurst Prep.

Still at the top of their class for another week are Manheim Township in 6A, Franklin Regional in 5A, East Pennsboro in 4A, Dock Mennonite in 2A and Mount Calvary Christian School in A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. The team’s record is followed by the district they are in, followed by where they were ranked last week.

Class 6A

1. Manheim Township (19-0) (3) (1)

2. Hazleton (17-0) (2) (5)

3. LaSalle College (16-2) (12) (NR)

4. North Allegheny (16-2) (7) (NR)

5. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (12-1) (1) (4)

Out: Norwin (7), Bensalem (1)

Class 5A

1. Franklin Regional (14-0) (7) (1)

2. Manheim Central (15-1) (3) (5)

3. Cathedral Prep (13-2) (10) (2)

4. Archbishop Wood (13-3) (12) (3)

5. Red Land (12-2) (3) (NR)

Out: South Fayette (7)

Class 4A

1. East Pennsboro (13-0) (3) (1)

2. Harbor Creek (14-0) (10) (2)

3. Warren (8-3) (10) (3)

4. Montour (13-3) (7) (4)

5. Bellefonte (9-4) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Mercyhurst Prep (14-2) (10) (3)

2. Martinsburg Central (14-2) (6) (1)

3. Central Columbia (15-1) (4) (NR)

4. Fairview (11-2) (10) (NR)

5. Lake Lehman (10-1) (2) (4)

Out: Notre Dame-Green Pond (11), Hopewell (7)

Class 2A

1. Dock Mennonite (10-0) (1) (1)

2. Seton LaSalle (17-1) (7) (2)

3. Taylor Riverside (14-0) (2) (3)

4. Sharpsville (12-0) (10) (4)

5. Carmichaels (14-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Mount Calvary Christian School (12-1) (3) (1)

2. Faith Christian (8-1) (1) (4)

3. DuBois Central Catholic (14-2) (9) (NR)

4. St. John Neumann Regional Academy (11-2) (4) (2)

5. Delco Christian (9-2) (1) (NR)

Out: Tri-Valley (11), Conemaugh Valley (6)

