Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for May 19, 2021

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Montour pitcher Gannon Kadlecik delivers against West Allegheny on May 13.

There was only one change to the latest edition of the 2021 Trib HSSN state baseball rankings in the bottom three classifications, but five teams were out in the top three classifications as the district playoffs begin.

Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Cathedral Prep, Red Land, Warren and Bellefonte were all bounced from the Top 5, opening the door for Spring-Ford, Chichester, Strath Haven, Dallas and Saucon Valley to debut or re-enter into the state elite in 6A, 5A and 4A.

The only other bump was Neumann-Goretti replacing Lake-Lehman in 3A.

There was only one change at No. 1 as Manheim Central moved up a spot to the top in Class 5A, bumping previously top-ranked Franklin Regional to No. 2.

Even though they all weren’t perfect, still at the top of their class for another week are Manheim Township in 6A, East Pennsboro in 4A, Mercyhurst Prep in 3A, Dock Mennonite in 2A and Mount Calvary Christian School in A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Manheim Township (19-0) (3) (1)

2. Hazleton (20-0) (2) (2)

3. LaSalle College (18-2) (12) (3)

4. Spring-Ford (15-1) (1) (NR)

5. North Allegheny (17-3) (7) (4)

Out: Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1)

Class 5A

1. Manheim Central (17-1) (3) (2)

2. Franklin Regional (16-1) (7) (1)

3. Archbishop Wood (16-3) (12) (4)

4. Chichester (9-0) (1) (NR)

5. Strath Haven (14-2) (1) (NR)

Out: Cathedral Prep (10), Red Land (3)

Class 4A

1. East Pennsboro (15-0) (3) (1)

2. Harbor Creek (18-1) (10) (2)

3. Dallas (13-5) (2) (NR)

4. Saucon Valley (15-3) (11) (NR)

5. Montour (13-5) (7) (4)

Out: Warren (10), Bellefonte (6)

Class 3A

1. Mercyhurst Prep (17-3) (10) (1)

2. Martinsburg Central (17-2) (6) (2)

3. Fairview (14-2) (10) (4)

4. Central Columbia (18-2) (4) (3)

5. Neumann-Goretti (11-4) (12) (NR)

Out: Lake-Lehman (2)

Class 2A

1. Dock Mennonite (12-0) (1) (1)

2. Seton LaSalle (19-2) (7) (2)

3. Taylor Riverside (17-0) (2) (3)

4. Sharpsville (16-0) (10) (4)

5. Carmichaels (16-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Mount Calvary Christian School (13-1) (3) (1)

2. St. John Neumann Regional Academy (17-2) (4) (4)

3. Delco Christian (10-2) (1) (5)

4. Faith Christian (10-2) (1) (2)

5. Saltsburg (13-3) (6) (5)

Out: None