Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023

Some of the districts around the state have started their baseball postseason while others will lift the curtain on the playoffs this upcoming week.

Either way, the end of the regular season brought very few changes to this week’s Trib HSSN baseball state rankings.

Only three teams lost their spots in the Top 5, including two in Class 2A. McConnellsburg and Schuylkill Haven in 2A and West Mifflin in 4A were shown the door, leaving spots open for Bald Eagle and Halifax in 2A and Pope John Paul II in 4A.

There was only one change at No. 1, and that was in 6A where Father Judge lost twice and dropped to No. 4, giving Central Dauphin a chance to shine at No. 1.

The other top teams remain in their lofty spot heading into the heart of their district playoffs, including Chichester in 5A, Cathedral Prep in 4A, Riverside in 3A, Serra Catholic in 2A and Southern Fulton in A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Central Dauphin (18-1) (3) (3)

2. Parkland (18-2) (11) (4)

3. Spring-Ford (15-1) (1) (5)

4. Father Judge (17-2) (12) (1)

5. North Penn (13-3) (1) (2)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Chichester (12-0) (1) (1)

2. Central Mountain (18-1) (6) (2)

3. Strath Haven (14-2) (1) (3)

4. Bangor (18-2) (11) (5)

5. North Pocono (17-2) (2) (4)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Cathedral Prep (18-1) (10) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (15-5) (12) (4)

3. Athens Area (18-1) (4) (1)

4. Montour (18-3) (7) (3)

5. Pope John Paul II (13-3) (1) (NR)

Out: West Mifflin (7)

Class 3A

1. Riverside (18-0) (7) (1)

2. Lancaster Catholic (16-2) (3) (3)

3. Punxsutawney (16-2) (9) (2)

4. Forest Hills (19-1) (6) (4)

5. Neumann-Goretti (9-8) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic (17-2) (7) (1)

2. Tri-Valley (19-1) (11) (2)

3. Mount Union (20-1) (6) (4)

4. Bald Eagle (15-4) (6) (NR)

5. Halifax (17-2) (3) (NR)

Out: McConnellsburg (5), Schuylkill Haven (11)

Class A

1. Southern Fulton (19-1) (5) (1)

2. Dock Mennonite (13-0) (1) (2)

3. Union (12-4) (7) (3)

4. Saegertown (17-2) (10) (4)

5. Faith Christian (12-1) (1) (5)

Out: None