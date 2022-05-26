Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for May 25, 2022
Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | 10:45 PM
There was little movement in this week’s Trib HSSN state baseball rankings as the district playoffs move into the final week.
Only three teams were knocked out, opening the door for three new teams, including a return to the state top 5 for both South Park in 3A and Halifax in A.
The top-ranked teams in all six classifications remained the same with Bethlehem Liberty in 6A, Chichester in 5A, Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast in 4A, Martinsburg Central in 3A, Serra Catholic in 2A and Eden Christian Academy in A.
Next week’s rankings will be the final edition before the state playoffs begin, so buckle up.
Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.
Class 6A
1. Bethlehem Liberty (19-1) (11) (1)
2. Governor Mifflin (19-1) (3) (2)
3. West Chester Henderson (17-1) (1) (3)
4. Owen J. Roberts (15-1) (1) (4)
5. Hatboro-Horsham (15-1) (1) (5)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Chichester (12-0) (1) (1)
2. Archbishop Wood (16-3) (12) (2)
3. Peters Township (21-1) (7) (3)
4. Wallenpaupack (18-2) (2) (4)
5. Manheim Central (18-2) (3) (5)
Out: None
Class 4A
1. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (20-1) (12) (1)
2. Cathedral Prep (19-2) (10) (2)
3. Wyoming Area (18-3) (2) (3)
4. Saucon Valley (16-2) (11) (4)
5. Holy Ghost Prep (11-3) (1) (5)
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Martinsburg Central (22-0) (6) (1)
2. Lancaster Catholic (18-2) (3) (2)
3. Hickory (15-2) (10) (3)
4. Central Columbia (16-1) (4) (4)
5. South Park (17-5) (7) (NR)
Out: Hopewell (7)
Class 2A
1. Serra Catholic (22-0) (7) (1)
2. Portage (20-0) (6) (2)
3. Dock Mennonite (12-1) (1) (3)
4. Taylor Riverside (18-2) (2) (4)
5. Camp Hill (16-4) (3) (NR)
Out: Marion Center (6)
Class A
1. Eden Christian Academy (17-0) (7) (1)
2. Faith Christian (13-1) (1) (2)
3. Union (11-4) (7) (3)
4. Rocky Grove (15-3) (10) (4)
5. Halifax (16-5) (3) (NR)
Out: High Point Baptist Academy (3)
