Trib HSSN state baseball rankings for May 27, 2023

By:

Saturday, May 27, 2023 | 8:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Evan Holewinski celebrates a base hit against Chartiers Valley on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Chartiers Valley.

Some surprising results in the various district playoffs around the state have shaken up this week’s edition of the Trib HSSN state baseball rankings.

With one more state rankings next week before the start of the 2023 PIAA baseball playoffs, 10 teams lost in their district postseason and dropped from the Top 5.

Three of those teams, Athens Area, Archbishop Wood and Montour were ousted in Class 4A, while there were two teams each in 5A and A and only one team was knocked out in 6A, 3A and 2A.

Central Dauphin and Chichester went from top-ranked to not ranked with District 3 and District 1 playoff losses in 6A and 5A.

The other four No. 1 teams remain on top heading into district semifinals or championship games, including Cathedral Prep in 4A, Riverside in 3A, Serra Catholic in 2A and Southern Fulton in A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. The team’s record is followed by the district they are in, followed by where they were ranked last week.

Class 6A

1. Parkland (18-2) (11) (2)

2. Spring-Ford (17-1) (1) (3)

3. Father Judge (20-2) (12) (4)

4. North Penn (15-3) (1) (5)

5. North Allegheny (16-6) (7) (NR)

Out: Central Dauphin (3)

Class 5A

1. Central Mountain (19-1) (6) (2)

2. Strath Haven (16-2) (1) (3)

3. Bangor (18-2) (11) (4)

4. Shaler (18-4) (7) (NR)

5. Bethel Park (17-4) (7) (NR)

Out: Chichester (1), North Pocono (2)

Class 4A

1. Cathedral Prep (20-1) (10) (1)

2. Pope John Paul II (16-3) (1) (5)

3. Blue Mountain (16-4) (11) (NR)

4. Montoursville (16-6) (4) (NR)

5. East Pennsboro (14-7) (3) (NR)

Out: Athens Area (4), Archbishop Wood (12), Montour (7)

Class 3A

1. Riverside (20-0) (7) (1)

2. Punxsutawney (17-2) (9) (3)

3. Forest Hills (19-1) (6) (4)

4. Fairview (16-2) (10) (NR)

5. Neumann-Goretti (10-9) (12) (5)

Out: Lancaster Catholic (3)

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic (19-2) (7) (1)

2. Tri-Valley (19-1) (11) (2)

3. Mount Union (21-1) (6) (3)

4. Bald Eagle (17-4) (6) (4)

5. Lakeview (17-4) (10) (NR)

Out: Halifax (3)

Class A

1. Southern Fulton (21-1) (5) (1)

2. Dock Mennonite (15-0) (1) (2)

3. Saegertown (18-2) (10) (4)

4. DuBois Central Catholic (17-4) (9) (NR)

5. Harmony (12-2) (6) (NR)

Out: Union (7), Faith Christian (1)

Tags: Bethel Park, North Allegheny, Riverside, Serra Catholic, Shaler