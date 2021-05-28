Trib HSSN state baseball rankings for May 28, 2021

By:

Friday, May 28, 2021 | 8:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Cole Young celebrates with teammates after scoring against Butler during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on Tuesday.

It was not a good week for the favorites in district baseball playoff across the state.

Top seeds fell left and right in the biggest turnover week in the Trib HSSN state baseball rankings this season.

Ten of the top 30 teams across the Commonwealth lost out on the chance for district gold, and some of them won’t even qualify for the PIAA postseason after being one of the top teams in the state for most of the regular season.

Half of the six top-ranked teams also fell all the way out of the Top 5.

East Pennsboro in 4A, Mercyhurst Prep in 3A and Dock Mennonite in 2A are the three survivors that remain on top of their respective classifications.

They are now joined by Hazleton (6A), Franklin Regional (5) and Delco Christian (A) as the new No. 1 teams, one full week before the start of the PIAA baseball playoffs.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Hazleton (21-0) (2) (2)

2. LaSalle College (20-2) (12) (3)

3. North Allegheny (19-3) (7) (5)

4. West Lawn Wilson (18-1) (3) (NR)

5. Boyertown (15-3) (1) (NR)

Out: Manheim Township (3), Spring-Ford (1)

Class 5A

1. Franklin Regional (18-1) (7) (2)

2. Archbishop Wood (18-3) (12) (3)

3. Strath Haven (16-2) (1) (5)

4. Bethel Park (18-3) (7) (NR)

5. North Pocono (16-3) (2) (NR)

Out: Manheim Central (3), Chichester (1)

Class 4A

1. East Pennsboro (16-0) (3) (1)

2. Harbor Creek (19-2) (10) (2)

3. Montour (15-5) (7) (5)

4. Eastern York (16-3) (3) (NR)

5. Northwestern Lehigh (15-5) (11) (NR)

Out: Dallas (2), Saucon Valley (11)

Class 3A

1. Mercyhurst Prep (19-3) (10) (1)

2. Martinsburg Central (19-2) (6) (2)

3. Central Columbia (19-2) (4) (4)

4. Oley Valley (16-3) (3) (NR)

5. Lake-Lehman (15-2) (2) (NR)

Out: Fairview (10)

Class 2A

1. Dock Mennonite (12-0) (1) (1)

2. Seton LaSalle (21-2) (7) (2)

3. Taylor Riverside (20-0) (2) (3)

4. Sayre (20-1) (4) (NR)

5. Sharpsville (17-1) (10) (4)

Out: Carmichaels (7)

Class A

1. Delco Christian (12-2) (1) (3)

2. St. John Neumann Regional Academy (17-3) (4) (2)

3. Tri-Valley (15-5) (11) (NR)

4. Union (10-5) (7) (NR)

5. Saegertown (13-5) (10) (NR)

Out: Mount Calvary Christian School (3), Faith Christian (1), Saltsburg (6)