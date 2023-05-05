Trib HSSN state baseball rankings for May 4, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 | 12:15 AM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Serra Catholic’s Zach Karp pitches against Greensburg Central Catholic on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

May Day! Despite the cold and wet weather that plagued the state this past week, there were a lot of changes to the weekly Trib HSSN baseball state rankings.

Only three teams lost their spots in the Top 5 as Methacton, Shaler and Wilmington dropped, replaced by North Penn, Chichester and McConnellsburg in 6A, 5A and 2A.

The big changes came at the top of the rankings, as half of the six classes have new top-ranked teams.

In 5A, Central Mountain takes over for Strath Haven at No. 1. In 4A, undefeated Athens bumps West Mifflin from the top spot. Southern Fulton falls to No. 2 as Saegertown is now on top in Class A.

The other three classifications have no change at the top with Hazleton in 6A, Lancaster Catholic in 3A and Serra Catholic in 2A all remaining No. 1.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Hazleton (12-1) (2) (1)

2. Central Dauphin (14-0) (3) (2)

3. Father Judge (14-0) (12) (3)

4. North Penn (9-1) (1) (NR)

5. North Allegheny (11-3) (7) (5)

Out: Methacton (1)

Class 5A

1. Central Mountain (13-0) (6) (2)

2. Bangor (16-1) (11) (3)

3. Southern Lehigh (14-1) (11) (4)

4. Chichester (9-0) (1) (NR)

5. Strath Haven (10-2) (1) (1)

Out: Shaler (7)

Class 4A

1. Athens Area (13-0) (4) (2)

2. Cathedral Prep (14-0) (10) (3)

3. Montour (16-2) (7) (4)

4. West Mifflin (14-2) (7) (1)

5. Archbishop Wood (11-5) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Lancaster Catholic (14-1) (3) (1)

2. Riverside (14-0) (7) (2)

3. Punxsutawney (11-1) (9) (3)

4. Neumann-Goretti (7-4) (12) (4)

5. Panther Valley (15-0) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic (14-2) (7) (1)

2. Schuylkill Haven (12-2) (11) (2)

3. Tri-Valley (12-1) (11) (3)

4. Mount Union (14-0) (6) (4)

5. McConnellsburg (12-1) (5) (NR)

Out: Wilmington (10)

Class A

1. Saegertown (11-1) (10) (2)

2. Southern Fulton (13-1) (5) (1)

3. Dock Mennonite (10-0) (1) (3)

4. Union (7-4) (7) (4)

5. Faith Christian (10-1) (1) (5)

Out: None