Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for May 5, 2021

By:

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 | 10:04 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Daniel Luko scores past Latrobe catcher Logan Short on April 13.

May Day, May Day! That may have been the call of distress from several teams who in the first week of May, lost their spot in the 2021 Trib HSSN state baseball rankings.

Seven teams lost once if not more this past week to get bumped out of the Top 5 in their classification, thus opening the door for seven new teams, four of which are from the WPIAL.

Joining Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Hazleton and Warren in the state rankings this week are District 7 teams South Fayette, Montour, Hopewell and Carmichaels.

There was one change at No. 1 as Conemaugh Valley fell from the top spot in Class A and was replaced by Mount Calvary Christian School.

Still at the top of their class for another week are Manheim Township in 6A, Franklin Regional in 5A, East Pennsboro in 4A, Martinsburg Central in 3A and Dock Mennonite in 2A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Manheim Township (17-0) (3) (1)

2. Norwin (10-1) (7) (4)

3. Bensalem (9-0) (1) (5)

4. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (11-0) (1) (NR)

5. Hazleton (15-0) (2) (NR)

Out: Bethlehem Liberty (11), Parkland (11),

Class 5A

1. Franklin Regional (11-0) (7) (1)

2. Cathedral Prep (11-1) (10) (2)

3. Archbishop Wood (13-1) (12) (4)

4. South Fayette (13-2) (7) (NR)

5. Manheim Central (13-1) (3) (3)

Out: Strath Haven (1)

Class 4A

1. East Pennsboro (11-0) (3) (1)

2. Harbor Creek (12-0) (10) (2)

3. Warren (8-3) (10) (NR)

4. Montour (10-3) (7) (NR)

5. Bellefonte (7-4) (6) (3)

Out: Eastern York (3), Saucon Valley (11)

Class 3A

1. Martinsburg Central (13-1) (6) (1)

2. Notre Dame-Green Pond (14-2) (11) (4)

3. Mercyhurst Prep (10-2) (10) (2)

4. Lake-Lehman (10-1) (2) (5)

5. Hopewell (11-3) (7) (NR)

Out: Forest Hills (6)

Class 2A

1. Dock Mennonite (8-0) (1) (1)

2. Seton LaSalle (14-1) (7) (2)

3. Taylor Riverside (12-0) (2) (3)

4. Sharpsville (10-0) (10) (5)

5. Carmichaels (12-1) (7) (NR)

Out: Serra Catholic (7)

Class A

1. Mount Calvary Christian School (8-1) (3) (2)

2. St. John Neumann Regional Academy (10-1) (4) (3)

3. Tri-Valley (10-3) (11) (4)

4. Faith Christian (6-1) (1) (5)

5. Conemaugh Valley (4-1) (6) (1)

Out: None