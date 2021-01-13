Trib HSSN state boys basketball rankings for Jan. 13, 2021
By:
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 | 10:16 PM
While basketball is back for most boys basketball teams around the WPIAL, that is not the case around the PIAA.
Thus, the Trib HSSN boys state basketball rankings are moving, and will continue to move, like sand in the hourglass.
There are nine teams from District 12 among the top 30 teams in the state. It appears D-12 teams won’t tip off until Jan. 29.
One big showdown in District 3 in Class 6A saw top-ranked West Lawn Wilson knock off No. 5 Muhlenberg; however, the Muhls remain in the Top 5.
Allentown Central Catholic in 4A, Executive Education Academy Charter School in 3A, Kennedy Catholic in 2A and three teams in Class A all lost this past week but remain in the rankings.
In fact, no teams were bounced as the Top 30 may have shuffled but stayed intact as more games take place in the weeks ahead.
Here is the latest 2020-2021 PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.
Class 6A
1. West Lawn Wilson (3-0) (3) (1)
2. Roman Catholic (0-0) (12) (2)
3. Methacton (0-0) (1) (3)
4. Upper St. Clair (3-0) (7) (4)
5. Muhlenberg (2-1) (3) (5)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Archbishop Wood (0-0) (12) (1)
2. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (0-0) (12) (2)
3. Milton Hershey (0-0) (3) (3)
4. Holy Ghost Prep (2-0) (1) (4)
5. Archbishop Ryan (0-0) (12) (5)
Out: None
Class 4A
1. Neumann-Goretti (0-0) (12) (1)
2. Imhotep Charter (0-0) (12) (2)
3. Hickory (0-0) (10) (3)
4. Pope John Paul II (0-0) (1) (4)
5. Allentown Central Catholic (2-1) (11) (5)
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Lancaster Catholic (2-0) (3) (1)
2. Loyalsock Township (3-0) (4) (2)
3. High School of the Future (0-0) (12) (3)
4. South Allegheny (0-0) (7) (5)
5. Executive Education Academy Charter School (3-1) (11) (4)
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3-0) (7) (1)
2. Math, Civics & Science (0-0) (12) (2)
3. Bishop Guilfoyle (0-0) (6) (3)
4. Constitution (0-0) (12) (4)
5. Kennedy Catholic (1-1) (10) (5)
Out: None
Class A
1. Sankofa Freedom (0-0) (12) (1)
2. Berlin-Brothersvalley (3-0) (5) (5)
3. Farrell (0-1) (10) (2)
4. Bishop Canevin (0-2) (7) (3)
5. Chester Charter (0-1) (1) (4)
Out: None
