Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Aug. 30, 2022

By:

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | 7:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Marques Council Jr. works out during a preseason practice.

Another high school football season is upon us as we present the first edition of the 2022 Trib HSSN PIAA weekly state rankings.

We left off in 2021 with six champions crowned in Hershey, an unprecedented four WPIAL teams winning state gold.

Mt. Lebanon (6A), Penn-Trafford (5A), Aliquippa (4A) and Central Valley (3A) all brought gold back to District 7 from Hersheypark Stadium. For the CV Warriors, it was their second straight PIAA title.

Southern Columbia from District 4 and Bishop Guilfoyle from District 6 joined those four in the winner’s circle last fall.

In the inaugural edition of the state rankings, only Mt. Lebanon did not make the Top 5 as the Blue Devils’ 15-game winning streak ended with a loss to Gateway in Week Zero.

Aliquippa and Southern Columbia are the only two defending champs that begin this season at No. 1 in their classification.

Here are the first HSSN rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (0-1) (*) (D-12): The Hawks lost to St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) in Week Zero, 48-37. They visit St. Peters Prep (NJ) on Saturday.

2. Harrisburg (0-0) (*) (D-3): The Cougars did not play last weekend. They host 5A No. 3 Delaware Valley on Saturday.

3. LaSalle College (1-0) (*) (D-12): The Explorers defeated North Penn in Week Zero, 37-28. They host Malvern Prep on Friday.

4. Garnet Valley (1-0) (*) (D-1): The Jaguars defeated Central Bucks West in Week Zero, 14-7. They visit Upper Darby on Friday.

5. Central Catholic (0-1) (*) (D-7): The Vikings lost to St. Edwards (Ohio) in Week Zero, 42-10. They host Philadelphia Abraham Lincoln on Friday.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (1-0) (*) (D-12): The Panthers defeated 4A No. 2 Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt in Week Zero, 19-14. They do not play this weekend.

2. Gateway (1-0) (*) (D-7): The Gators defeated Mt. Lebanon in Week Zero, 21-6. They host Woodland Hills on Friday on HSSN.

3. Upper Dublin (1-0) (*) (D-1): The Cardinals defeated Kennett in Week Zero, 37-13. They host Central Bucks West on Friday.

4. Penn-Trafford (1-0) (*) (D-7): The defending 5A state champion Warriors defeated Canon-McMillan in Week Zero, 35-28. They host McKeesport on Friday on HSSN.

5. Cathedral Prep (0-1) (*) (D-10): The Ramblers lost to Archbishop Hoban (Oh) in Week Zero, 47-14. They host Clarkson North (Ar) on Thursday.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa (0-0) (*) (D-7): The defending 4A state champion Quips did not play in Week Zero. They visit Armstrong on Friday on HSSN.

2. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (0-1) (*) (D-3): The Crusaders lost to 5A No. 1 Imhotep Charter in Week Zero, 19-14. They host West Toronto Prep (Ont) on Saturday.

3. Jersey Shore (1-0) (*) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Pottsville in Week Zero, 55-12. They visit Lewisburg on Friday.

4. Central Valley (1-0) (*) (D-7): The defending 3A state champion Warriors defeated Trinity in Week Zero, 43-20. They host Avonworth on Friday on HSSN.

5. Allentown Central Catholic (1-0) (*) (D-11): The Vikings defeated Bethlehem Liberty in Week Zero, 34-28. They vist Emmaus on Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Wyomissing (1-0) (*) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Kennard-Dale in Week Zero, 49-0. They visit Pottsville on Friday.

2. Belle Vernon (0-0) (*) (D-7): The Leopards did not play in Week Zero. They host Laurel Highlands on Friday on HSSN.

3. Neumann-Goretti (0-0) (*) (D-12): The Saints did not play in Week Zero. They host William Penn Charter on Saturday.

4. Martinsburg Central (1-0) (*) (D-6): The Dragons defeated Class A No. 3 Bishop Guilfoyle in Week Zero, 21-20. They host Richland on Friday.

5. Hickory (1-0) (*) (D-10): The Hornets defeated Harbor Creek in Week Zero, 14-10. They host Franklin on Friday.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (1-0) (*) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated Berwick in Week Zero, 42-27. They visit Shamokin on Friday.

2. Farrell (1-0) (*) (D-10): The Steelers defeated North East in Week Zero, 50-20. They host Ursuline (Oh) on Friday.

3. Lakeland (1-0) (*) (D-2): The Chiefs defeated Scranton Prep in Week Zero, 41-14. They host Carbondale on Friday.

4. Sto-Rox (0-0) (*) (D-7): The Vikings did not play in Week Zero. They host Steel Valley on Friday.

5. Mount Carmel (1-0) (*) (D-4): The Red Tornadoes defeated North Schuylkill in Week Zero, 25-17. They host Dunmore on Friday.

Out: None

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (1-0) (3) (D-3): The Steamrollers defeated No. 2 Bishop Canevin in Week Zero, 21-14. They host Westinghouse on Friday.

2. Bishop Canevin (0-1) (*) (D-7): The Crusaders lost to No. 1 Steelton-Highspire in Week Zero, 21-14. They host Greensburg Central Catholic on Saturday on HSSN.

3. Bishop Guilfoyle (0-1) (*) (D-6): The defending state champion Marauders lost to Class 3A No. 4 Martinsburg Central in Week Zero, 21-20. They host Westmont-Hilltop on Friday.

4. Reynolds (1-0) (*) (D-10): The Raiders defeated Union City in Week Zero, 58-6. They visit Mercer on Friday.

5. Old Forge (0-1) (*) (D-2): The Blue Devils lost to Dunmore in Week Zero, 43-35. They host Nanticoke on Friday.

Out: None