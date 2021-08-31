Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Aug. 31, 2021

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson quarterback Brody Evans throws a pass in practice on Aug. 23.

The first edition of the weekly 2021 HSSN state football rankings is here with a lot of familiar faces from the end of the 2020 high school football season.

Five defending PIAA champions are back at the top of their class with St. Joe’s Prep (6A), Thomas Jefferson (4A), Central Valley (3A), Southern Columbia (2A) and Steelton-Highspire (A) all ranked No. 1 heading into Week 1.

The lone exception is 5A where Imhotep Charter sits on top after the District 12 power knocked off defending WPIAL 6A champion Central Catholic in Week Zero.

Here is the inaugural HSSN PIAA top five in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, ranking at the end of last season and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (0-0) (1) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks did not play in Week Zero. They play St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.) on Friday.

2. Central York (1-0) (2) (D-3): The Panthers defeated Exeter Township in Week Zero, 35-28. They visit Cumberland Valley on Friday.

3. McDowell (1-0) (3) (D-10): The Trojans defeated Lake Catholic (Ohio) in Week Zero, 35-33. They host Brashear on Friday.

4. Coatesville (1-0) (NR) (D-1): The Red Raiders defeated Central Bucks West in Week Zero, 35-14. They host Perkiomen Valley on Friday.

5. Harrisburg (1-0) (NR) (D-3): The Cougars defeated Pine-Richland in Week Zero, 26-21. They visit Hazleton on Friday.

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (1-0) (NR) (D-12): The Panthers beat Central Catholic in Week Zero, 12-6. They host DeMatha (Md.) on Friday.

2. Cathedral Prep (1-0) (2) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated Erie in Week Zero, 49-6. They do not play this weekend.

3. Governor Mifflin (1-0) (3) (D-3): The Mustangs defeated William Penn in Week Zero, 55-6. They host West Lawn Wilson on Friday.

4. Gateway (1-0) (NR) (D-7): The Gators defeated Delaware Valley in Week Zero, 26-10. They host 4A No. 1 Thomas Jefferson on Friday on HSSN.

5. Upper Dublin (1-0) (5) (D-1): The Cardinals defeated Wissahickon in Week Zero, 43-0. They host Council Rock South on Friday.

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson (0-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars did not play in Week Zero. They visit 5A No. 4 Gateway on Friday on HSSN.

2. Jersey Shore (1-0) (2) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Bellefonte in Week Zero, 55-0. They visit Selinsgrove on Friday.

3. Lampeter-Strasburg (0-0) (3) (D-3): The Pioneers did not play in Week Zero. They host Penn Manor on Friday.

4. Aliquippa (0-0) (4) (D-7): The Quips did not play in Week Zero. They visit Beaver Falls on Friday on HSSN.

5. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (1-0) (NR) (D-12): The Friars defeated Upper Darby in Week Zero, 18-6. They play Roman Catholic on Saturday.

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (1-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Warriors defeated Knoch in Week Zero, 62-0. They host Beaver on Friday.

2. Neumann-Goretti (1-0) (NR) (D-12): The Saints defeated Roman Catholic in Week Zero, 22-18. They play Archbishop Wood on Saturday.

3. Wyomissing (1-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Daniel Boone in Week Zero, 41-14. They visit Pottsville on Friday.

4. Danville (1-0) (3) (D-4): The Ironmen defeated Mifflinburg in Week Zero, 42-7. They host Midd-West on Friday.

5. Bedford (1-0) (4) (D-5): The Bisons defeated Central Cambria in Week Zero, 48-0. They host Somerset on Friday.

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (1-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated Berwick in Week Zero, 43-0. They visit Bloomsburg on Friday.

2. Wilmington (1-0) (2) (D-10): The Greyhounds defeated Reynolds in Week Zero, 50-0. They are off this weekend.

3. Sto-Rox (1-0) (5) (D-7): The Vikings defeated Bishop Sycamore (Ohio) in Week Zero, 19-7. They visit Jeannette on Friday.

4. Farrell (1-0) (NR) (D-7): The Steelers defeated Greensville in Week Zero, 58-0. They host Mercer on Friday.

5. Richland (1-0) (NR) (D-6): The Rams defeated Penns Valley in Week Zero, 54-14. They visit Westmont-Hilltop on Saturday.

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (10-0) (1) (D-3): The defending state champion Steamrollers defeated Morrisville in Week Zero, 77-0. They host Belmont Charter School on Friday.

2. Bishop Guilfoyle (7-3) (4) (D-6): The Marauders defeated Johnstown in Week Zero, 49-6. They host Penn Cambria on Saturday.

3. Clairton (0-0) (5) (D-7): The Bears did not play in Week Zero. They host Steel Valley on Friday.

4. Canton (1-0) (NR) (D-4): The Warriors defeated North Penn-Mansfield in Week Zero, 48-7. They host Towanda on Friday.

5. Rochester (0-0) (NR) (D-7): The Rams did not play in Week Zero. They host New Brighton on Friday on HSSN.