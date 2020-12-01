Trib HSSN state football rankings for Dec. 1, 2020

By:

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 | 4:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s DeRon VanBibber celebrates his touchdown next to Jersey Shore’s Connor Davis during the PIAA Class 4A state championship game on Saturday.

The 2020 high school football campaign is complete, and it goes in the record books as a season like no other.

Right when most teams would be preparing for a Week Zero contest in late August, there were major concerns that there would not even be high school football this year.

Once the green light was given, districts, schools and players had to decide whether they would participate or opt out.

Along the way, there were games postponed, some made up at a later date, others ruled a no contest.

Once the postseason began, the hopes of some were dashed as covid-19 issues ended the season of a handful of teams that had to forfeit their district or state playoff games.

However, when the final whistle sounded in Hershey, not much really changed at all.

The three second-day champions were all repeat winners — two straight for Thomas Jefferson in Class 4A, three straight 6A crowns for St. Joe’s Prep and a rare four-peat for the dominant program that is Southern Columbia in 2A.

Pine-Richland won a second straight crown in the last four years with 5A gold, Central Valley won its first Class 3A state crown a year after losing a heartbreaker in Hershey, and District 3 power Steelton-Highspire returned to the top of Class A in the PIAA for the first time in a dozen years.

Here is the final HSSN top five in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (6-0) (1) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks beat No. 2 Central York in Week 12, 62-13. Their season is over after winning the PIAA Class 6A championship.

2. Central York (10-1) (2) (D-3): The Panthers lost to No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in Week 12, 62-13.

3. McDowell (7-1) (3) (D-10)

4. Souderton (7-1) (4) (D-1)

5. Central Catholic (6-3) (5) (D-7)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland (11-0) (1) (D-7): The Rams beat No. 2 Cathedral Prep in Week 12, 48-7. Their season is over after winning the PIAA Class 5A championship.

2. Cathedral Prep (7-3) (2) (D-10): The Ramblers lost to No. 1 Pine-Richland in Week 12, 48-7.

3. Governor Mifflin (7-1) (3) (D-3)

4. Warwick (8-1) (5) (D-3)

5. Upper Dublin (6-2) (4) (D-1)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson (10-1) (3) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars beat No. 1 Jersey Shore in Week 12, 21-14. Their season is over after winning the PIAA Class 4A championship.

2. Jersey Shore (10-1) (1) (D-4): The Bulldogs lost to No. 2 Thomas Jefferson in Week 12, 21-14.

3. Lampeter-Strasburg (9-1) (3) (D-3)

4. Aliquippa (9-1) (5) (D-7)

5. Oil City (10-1) (4) (D-10)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (12-0) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat No. 2 Wyomissing in Week 12, 35-21. Their season is over after winning the PIAA Class 3A championship.

2. Wyomissing (10-1) (2) (D-3): The Spartans lost to No. 1 Central Valley in Week 12, 35-21.

3. Danville (7-2) (3) (D-4)

4. Bedford (10-1) (4) (D-5)

5. Hickory (8-1) (5) (D-10)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (12-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state 2A champion Tigers beat No. 2 Wilmington in Week 12, 42-14. Their season is over after winning the PIAA Class 2A championship.

2. Wilmington (10-1) (2) (D-10): The Greyhounds lost to No. 1 Southern Columbia in Week 12, 42-14.

3. Beaver Falls (10-1) (3) (D-7)

4. Bishop McDevitt (4-2) (4) (D-12)

5. Sto-Rox (8-2) (5) (D-7)

Out: None

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (10-0) (1) (D-3): The Steamrollers beat No. 2 Jeannette in Week 12, 32-20. Their season is over after winning the PIAA Class A championship.

2. Jeannette (10-2) (2) (D-7): The Jayhawks lost No. 1 Steelton-Highspire in Week 12, 32-20.

3. Reynolds (9-1) (3) (D-10)

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (7-3) (4) (D-6)

5. Clairton (8-1) (5) (D-7)

Out: None