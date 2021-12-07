Trib HSSN state football rankings for Dec. 7, 2021

The stage is set for the final six high school football games in the state as we conclude the 2021 season this week in Hershey.

Six PIAA champions will be crowned Thursday through Saturday at Hersheypark Stadium with at least three new champions and a possible three repeat winners.

St. Joe’s Prep is trying for a fourth straight 6A title, Southern Columbia hopes to tie its own PIAA record with a fifth straight 2A championship, and Central Valley is in search of a second straight 3A state golden football.

The top two teams heading into the final four last weekend won and advanced in three of the six classifications. Class 4A, 2A and A all lost either the No. 1 or No. 2 team from a week ago.

Here are the latest Trib HSSN rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) (1) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks defeated No. 3 Garnet Valley in the PIAA semifinals, 49-13. They play No. 2 Mt. Lebanon in the PIAA Finals on Saturday on HSSN.

2. Mt. Lebanon (14-0) (2) (D-7): The Blue Devils defeated No. 4 State College in the PIAA semifinals, 49-28. They play No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in the PIAA Finals Saturday on HSSN.

3. Garnet Valley (14-1) (3) (D-1): The Jaguars lost to No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in the PIAA semifinals, 49-13. Their season is over.

4. State College (8-6) (4) (D-6): The Little Lions lost to No. 2 Mt. Lebanon in the PIAA semifinals, 49-28. Their season is over.

5. Harrisburg (12-2) (5) (D-3): The Cougars did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (11-1) (1) (D-12): The Panthers defeated No. 3 Strath Haven in the PIAA semifinals, 36-0. They play No. 2 Penn-Trafford in the PIAA Finals on Friday on HSSN.

2. Penn-Trafford (12-2) (2) (D-7): The Warriors defeated No. 4 Exeter Township PIAA semifinals, 49-14. They play No. 1 Imhotep Charter in the PIAA Finals on Friday on HSSN.

3. Strath Haven (13-2) (3) (D-1): The Panthers lost to No. 1 Imhotep Charter in the PIAA semifinals, 36-0. Their season is over.

4. Exeter Township (10-4) (4) (D-3): The Eagles lost to No. 2 Penn-Trafford in the PIAA semifinals, 49-14. Their season is over.

5. Governor Mifflin (10-1) (1) (D-3): The Mustangs did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa (12-1) (2) (D-7): The Quips defeated No. 1 Jersey Shore in the PIAA semifinals, 41-16. They play No. 2 Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt in the PIAA Finals on Thursday on HSSN.

2. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (12-1) (3) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated No. 4 Bishop Shanahan in the PIAA semifinals, 28-21. They play No. 1 Aliquippa in the PIAA Finals on Thursday on HSSN.

3. Jersey Shore (14-1) (1) (D-4): The Bulldogs lost to No. 2 Aliquippa in the PIAA semifinals, 41-16. Their season is over.

4. Bishop Shanahan (11-4) (4) (D-1): The Eagles lost to No. 3 Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt in the PIAA semifinals, 28-21. Their season is over.

5. Belle Vernon (10-1) (5) (D-7): The Leopards did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (14-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Warriors defeated No. 4 Martinsburg Central in the PIAA semifinals, 35-21. They play No. 2 Wyomissing in the PIAA Finals on Saturday on HSSN.

2. Wyomissing (15-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans defeated No. 3 Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA semifinals, 42-6. They play No. 1 Central Valley in the PIAA Finals on Saturday on HSSN.

3. Neumann-Goretti (12-2) (3) (D-12): The Saints lost to No. 2 Wyomissing in the PIAA semifinals, 42-6. Their season is over.

4. Martinsburg Central (14-1) (4) (D-6): The Dragons lost to No. 1 Central Valley in the PIAA semifinals, 35-21. Their season is over.

5. Scranton Prep (11-1) (5) (D-2): The Cavaliers did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (14-1) (1) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated No. 4 Northern Lehigh in the PIAA semifinals, 56-14. They play No. 2 Serra Catholic in the PIAA Finals on Friday.

2. Serra Catholic (15-1) (3) (D-7): The Eagles defeated No. 2 Farrell in the PIAA semifinals, 27-18. They play No. 1 Southern Columbia in the PIAA Finals on Friday.

3. Farrell (11-1) (2) (D-10): The Steelers lost to No. 3 Serra Catholic in the PIAA semifinals, 27-18. Their season is over.

4. Northern Lehigh (11-4) (4) (D-11): The Bulldogs lost to No. 1 Southern Columbia in the PIAA semifinals, 56-14. Their season is over.

5. Beaver Falls (9-4) (4) (D-7): The Tigers did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class A

1. Redbank Valley (13-1) (2) (D-9): The Bulldogs defeated No. 3 Bishop Canevin in the PIAA semifinals, 23-14. They play No. 2 Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA Finals on Thursday.

2. Bishop Guilfoyle (10-4) (4) (D-6): The Marauders defeated No. 1 Canton in the PIAA semifinals, 20-7. They play No. 1 Redbank Valley in the PIAA Finals on Thursday.

3. Canton (14-1) (1) (D-4): The Warriors lost to No. 4 Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA semifinals, 20-7. Their season is over.

4. Bishop Canevin (13-2) (3) (D-7): The Crusaders lost to No. 2 Redbank Valley in the PIAA semifinals, 23-14. Their season is over.

5. Old Forge (12-1) (2) (D-2): The Blue Devils did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

Out: None