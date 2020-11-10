Trib HSSN state football rankings for Nov. 10, 2020

By:

Tuesday, November 10, 2020 | 9:14 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Beaver Falls’ Shileak Livingston (1) rushes the ball against Apollo-Ridge last Friday.

After several weeks of very few changes, the Trib HSSN state rankings underwent a major facelift heading into the state quarterfinal round.

Nine teams saw their dreams of state gold and their prized spot in the state Top 5 vanish. Most of the teams lost on the field in district or state playoff action. However, District 11 Nazareth in Class 6A had to forfeit its game last week because of covid-19 related issues.

Hopefully, with three weeks of high school football left, they are the last team in the state to have to cancel because of the pandemic.

While Class 6A looks completely different with three new teams, Class A was the opposite end of the spectrum. All five previously ranked teams were victorious in Week 9.

Outside of St. Joe’s Prep, which has a bye this weekend into the 6A semifinals, there are plenty of ranked teams going head to head, such as Central Catholic at McDowell in 6A, Warwick at Governor Mifflin in 5A and Old Forge hosting Steelton-Highspire in Class A.

Also, all five WPIAL championship games this weekend on HSSN are battles of Top 5 teams squaring off with district gold and another week in the rankings at stake.

Here is the latest HSSN Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (4-0) (1) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks beat Roman Catholic in Week 9, 42-0. They have a PIAA quarterfinals bye this weekend.

2. Central York (8-0) (3) (D-3): The Panthers beat William Penn in Week 9, 48-21. On Saturday, they visit Delaware Valley in the PIAA quarterfinals.

3. Central Catholic (6-2) (NR) (D-7): The Vikings beat North Allegheny in Week 9, 38-24. On Saturday, they visit No. 5 McDowell in the PIAA quarterfinals.

4. Pennridge (6-0) (NR) (D-1): The Rams beat Coatesville in Week 9, 36-33. On Friday, they host Souderton in the District 1 championship.

5. McDowell (6-0) (NR) (D-10): The Trojans beat Erie in Week 9 via forfeit, 1-0. On Saturday, they host No. 3 Central Catholic.

Out: North Allegheny (7), Nazareth (11), Archbishop Wood (12)

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland (8-0) (1) (D-7): The Rams beat Penn-Trafford in Week 9, 49-14. On Saturday, they play No. 3 Peters Township in the WPIAL championship on HSSN.

2. Warwick (8-0) (2) (D-3): The Warriors beat New Oxford in Week 9, 14-12. On Friday, they visit No. 4 Governor Mifflin in the District 3 championship.

3. Peters Township (8-0) (4) (D-7): The Indians beat No. 3 Gateway in Week 9, 20-19. On Saturday, they play No. 1 Pine-Richland in the WPIAL championship on HSSN.

4. Governor Mifflin Mustangs (7-0) (5) (D-3): The Mustangs beat Mechanicsburg in Week 9, 68-14. On Friday, they host No. 2 Warwick in the District 3 championship.

5. Upper Dublin (5-1) (NR) (D-1): The Cardinals beat Kennett in Week 9 via forfeit, 1-0. On Friday, they host West Chester Rustin in the District 1 championship.

Out: Gateway (7)

Class 4A

1. Jersey Shore (8-0) (1) (D-4): The Bulldogs beat Shamokin in Week 9, 54-0. On Friday, they visit Crestwood in the PIAA quarterfinals.

2. Lampeter-Strasburg (8-0) (3) (D-3): The Pioneers beat Conrad Weiser in Week 9, 56-35. On Friday, they host ELCO in the District 3 championship.

3. Aliquippa (9-0) (4) (D-7): The Quips beat Belle Vernon in Week 9, 33-25. On Saturday, they play No. 4 Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL championship on HSSN.

4. Thomas Jefferson (7-1) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars beat Plum in Week 9, 20-17. On Saturday, they play No. 3 Aliquippa in the WPIAL championship on HSSN.

5. Oil City (9-0) (NR) (D-10): The Oilers beat Juniata in Week 9, 34-33. On Saturday, they play Upper Moreland in the PIAA quarterfinals.

Out: Bishop McDevitt (3)

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (9-0) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat Keystone Oaks in Week 9, 70-21. On Friday, they play No. 5 Elizabeth Forward in the WPIAL championship on HSSN.

2. Wyomissing (8-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans beat Middletown in Week 9, 38-16. On Friday, they visit Lakeland in the PIAA quarterfinals.

3. Hickory (8-0) (3) (D-10): The Hornets beat Grove City in Week 9, 42-29. On Friday, they play Bedford in the PIAA quarterfinals.

4. Danville (7-1) (NR) (D-4): The Ironmen beat No. 4 Montoursville in Week 9, 31-21. On Saturday, they host Archbishop Carroll in the PIAA quarterfinals.

5. Elizabeth Forward (8-0) (NR) (D-7): The Warriors beat No. 5 North Catholic in Week 9, 17-0. On Friday, they play No. 1 Central Valley in the WPIAL championship on HSSN.

Out: Montoursville (4), North Catholic (7)

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (9-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state 2A champion Tigers beat South Williamsport in Week 9, 49-14. On Saturday, they play Richland in the PIAA quarterfinals.

2. Wilmington (8-0) (2) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat Karns City in Week 9, 42-14. On Friday, they host Chestnut Ridge in the PIAA quarterfinals.

3. Beaver Falls (9-0) (3) (D-7): The Tigers beat Apollo-Ridge in Week 9, 50-27. On Saturday, they play No. 5 Sto-Rox in the WPIAL championship on HSSN.

4. Bishop McDevitt (3-1) (NR) (D-12): The Royal Lancers beat Dunmore in Week 9, 47-0. On Friday, they visit Camp Hill in the PIAA quarterfinals.

5. Sto-Rox (8-1) (NR) (D-7): The Vikings beat Serra Catholic in Week 9, 49-32. On Saturday, they play No. 3 Beaver Falls in the WPIAL Championship on HSSN.

Out: Berlin-Brothersvalley (5), York Catholic (3)

Class A

1. Clairton (8-0) (1) (D-7): The Bears beat Shenango in Week 9, 55-16. On Saturday, they play No. 5 Jeannette in the WPIAL championship on HSSN.

2. Old Forge (5-0) (2) (D-2): The Blue Devils beat Bristol in Week 9, 48-0. On Friday, they host No. 3 Steelton-Highspire in the PIAA quarterfinals.

3. Steelton-Highspire (7-0) (3) (D-3): The Steamrollers beat Muncy in Week 9, 50-43. On Friday, they visit No. 2 Old Forge in the PIAA quarterfinals.

4. Reynolds (8-0) (4) (D-10): The Raiders beat Eisenhower in Week 9, 27-0. On Saturday, they play Redbank Valley in the PIAA quarterfinals.

5. Jeannette (8-1) (5) (D-7): The Jayhawks beat Rochester in Week 9, 40-13. On Saturday, they play No. 1 Clairton in the WPIAL championship on HSSN.

Out: None