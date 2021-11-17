Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Nov. 16, 2021

By:

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 | 11:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Vallley’s Landon Alexander celebrates his second touchdown during the second quarter against Aliquippa on Sept. 10.

As the Road to Hershey officially opens up this weekend, there were plenty of changes in the Trib HSSN weekly state rankings as the district playoffs wind down.

Seven teams are gone for good in 2021 from the state rankings as district playoffs morph into the state postseason in Week 12.

Only Class 3A was unchanged as two teams each dropped in Class A and 6A, including the top-ranked team in the highest classification, Central York.

St. Joe’s Prep is back on top in 6A, joining Governor Mifflin (5A), Jersey Shore (4A), Central Valley (3A), Sto-Rox (2A) and Canton (A) at No. 1.

There are two head-to-head matchups this week among ranked teams including Mt. Lebanon against Central Catholic in the WPIAL 6A title game and Canton taking on defending champion Steelton-Highspire in a PIAA Class A first-round state playoff contest.

Here are the latest rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (8-2) (2) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks defeated No. 4 LaSalle College in the District 12 semifinals, 35-7. They play Northeast in the D-12 championship game on Saturday.

2. Mt. Lebanon (11-0) (3) (D-7): The Blue Devils defeated North Allegheny in the WPIAL semifinals, 28-17. They play No. 5 Central Catholic in the D-7 championship game on Saturday on HSSN.

3. Garnet Valley (12-0) (5) (D-1): The Jaguars defeated Central Bucks West in the District 1 quarterfinals, 41-13. They host Quakertown in the D-1 semifinals on Friday.

4. Harrisburg (11-1) (NR) (D-3): The Cougars defeated Landisville Hempfield in the District 3 semifinals, 32-10. They host West Lawn Wilson in the D-3 championship game on Saturday.

5. Central Catholic (9-2) (NR) (D-7): The Vikings defeated Seneca Valley in the WPIAL semifinals, 42-21. They play No. 2 Mt. Lebanon in the D-7 championship game on Saturday on HSSN.

Out: Central York (D-3), LaSalle College (D-12)

Class 5A

1. Governor Mifflin (9-0) (1) (D-3): The Mustangs defeated Warwick in the District 3 quarterfinals, 63-35. They host Spring Grove in the D-3 semifinals on Friday.

2. Cathedral Prep (10-1) (2) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated Hollidaysburg in the PIAA regional finals, 48-7. They play East Stroudsburg South in the PIAA first round on Friday.

3. Imhotep Charter (8-1) (3) (D-12): The Panthers defeated Frankford in the District 12 semifinals, 44-0. They play Father Judge in the D-12 championship on Saturday.

4. Moon (11-0) (4) (D-7): The Tigers defeated Woodland Hills in the WPIAL quarterfinals, 21-13. They play Penn Hills in the D-7 semifinals on Friday on HSSN.

5. West Chester Rustin (10-1) (NR) (D-1): The Golden Knights defeated Kennett in the District 1 quarterfinals, 41-21. They host Plymouth-Whitemarsh in the D-1 semifinals on Friday.

Out: Shippensburg (D-3)

Class 4A

1. Jersey Shore (12-0) (1) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Selinsgrove in the District 4 championship game, 41-0. They play Allentown Central Catholic in the PIAA first round on Friday.

2. Belle Vernon (9-0) (2) (D-7): The Leopards defeated New Castle in the WPIAL quarterfinals, 45-20. They play defending champion Thomas Jefferson in the D-7 semifinals on Friday on HSSN.

3. Aliquippa (9-1) (3) (D-7): The Quips defeated Laurel Highlands in the WPIAL quarterfinals, 36-0. They play McKeesport in the D-7 semifinals on Friday on HSSN.

4. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (9-1) (4) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Northern York in the District 3 quarterfinals, 62-0. They host Berks Catholic in the D-3 semifinals on Friday.

5. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (9-2) (NR) (D-12): The Friars defeated John Bartram in the District 12 championship game, 29-8. They play Bishop Shanahan in the PIAA first round on Friday.

Out: Northwestern Lehigh (D-11)

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (11-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Warriors defeated East Allegheny in the WPIAL quarterfinals, 48-6. They play Elizabeth Forward in the D-7 semifinals on Friday on HSSN.

2. Wyomissing (12-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Middletown in the District 3 semifinals, 14-0. They host Boiling Springs in the D-3 championship game on Saturday.

3. Neumann-Goretti (10-1) (3) (D-12): The Saints defeated Kipp DuBois in the District 12 championship game, 62-0. They play North Schuylkill in the PIAA first round on Friday.

4. Martinsburg Central (12-0) (4) (D-6): The Dragons defeated Penn Cambria in the District 6 championship game, 42-7. They play Bedford in the PIAA first round on Friday.

5. Scranton Prep (10-0) (5) (D-2): The Cavaliers defeated Mid Valley in the District 2 semifinals, 42-0. They host Wyoming Area in the D-2 championship game on Friday.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Sto-Rox (12-0) (1) (D-7): The Vikings defeated Mohawk in the WPIAL quarterfinals, 62-14. They play Serra Catholic in the D-7 semifinals on Friday on HSSN.

2. Southern Columbia (11-1) (2) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated South Williamsport in the District 4 semifinals, 41-7. They host Mount Carmel in the D-4 championship game on Friday.

3. Farrell (9-0) (3) (D-10): The Steelers defeated Wilmington in the District 10 championship game, 48-6. They play Westinghouse in the PIAA first round on Saturday.

4. Steel Valley (11-0) (4) (D-7): The Ironmen defeated South Side in the WPIAL quarterfinals, 28-12. They play Beaver Falls in the D-7 semifinals on Friday on HSSN.

5. York Catholic (11-0) (NR) (D-3): The Fighting Irish defeated Upper Dauphin in the District 3 championship game, 35-8. They play West Catholic in the PIAA first round on Saturday.

Out: Windber (D-5)

Class A

1. Canton (12-0) (1) (D-4): The Warriors defeated Muncy in the District 4 championship game, 45-7. They play No. 3 Steelton-Highspire in the PIAA first round on Saturday.

2. Old Forge (11-0) (2) (D-2): The Blue Devils defeated Belmont Chartier in the District 1 & 2 championship game, 55-14. They play Williams Valley in the PIAA first round on Friday.

3. Steelton-Highspire (8-2) (5) (D-3): The defending state champion Steamrollers defeated Delone Catholic in the District 3 championship game, 42-20. They play No. 1 Canton in the PIAA first round on Saturday.

4. Juniata Valley (9-1) (NR) (D-6): The Hornets defeated Conemaugh Valley in the District 6 quarterfinals, 29-12. They host Portage in the D-6 semifinals on Friday.

5. Cornell (9-2) (NR) (D-7): The Raiders defeated Leechburg in the WPIAL quarterfinals, 46-18. They play Bishop Canevin in the D-7 semifinals on Friday on HSSN.

Out: Clairton (D-7), Muncy (D-4)