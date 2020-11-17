Trib HSSN state football rankings for Nov. 17, 2020

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Like most of the WPIAL football champions crowned this past weekend, Trib HSSN is showing some mercy as more changes have come to the state rankings following the state quarterfinals round.

We show mercy to two of the three teams that had to forfeit in the state elite eight due to covid-19 related issues. Central Catholic in 6A and Warwick in 5A seal a spot in the final Top 5 in their classification.

Others who lost but earn a spot in the top five include Aliquippa in 4A, Hickory in 3A, Sto-Rox in 2A and Clairton in A.

Speaking of Clairton, it was the only top-ranked team from last week that lost as St. Joe’s Prep, Pine-Richland, Jersey Shore, Central Valley and Southern Columbia keep humming along.

This weekend, with fingers crossed, hopefully all 12 PIAA final four contests take place and we can determine which teams are (fingers crossed again), Hershey bound on Thanksgiving weekend.

Here is the latest HSSN Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (4-0) (1) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks did not play in Week 10. On Saturday they play No. 4 Souderton in the PIAA semifinals.

2. Central York (9-0) (2) (D-3): The Panthers beat Delaware Valley in Week 10, 49-27. On Saturday they play No. 3 McDowell in the PIAA semifinals.

3. McDowell (7-0) (5) (D-10): The Trojans beat No. 5 Central Catholic in Week 10 via forfeit due to Covid-19. On Saturday they play No. 2 Central York in the PIAA semifinals.

4. Souderton (7-0) (NR) (D-1): The Indians beat Pennridge in Week 10, 31-17. On Saturday they play No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in the PIAA semifinals.

5. Central Catholic (6-3) (3) (D-7): The Vikings had to forfeit to No. 3 McDowell in Week 10 due to Covid-19. Their season is over.

Out: Pennridge (1)

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland (9-0) (1) (D-7): The Rams beat Peters Township in Week 10, 35-0. On Saturday they play No. 2 Governor Mifflin in the PIAA semifinals on HSSN.

2. Governor Mifflin (7-0) (4) (D-3): The Mustangs beat No. 5 Warwick in Week 10 via forfeit due to Covid-19. On Saturday they play No. 1 Pine-Richland in the PIAA semifinals on HSSN.

3. Upper Dublin (6-1) (5) (D-1): The Cardinals beat West Chester Rustin in Week 10, 29-8. On Friday they play No. 4 Cathedral Prep in the PIAA semifinals.

4. Cathedral Prep (6-2) (NR) (D-10): The Ramblers beat Wyoming Valley West in Week 10 via forfeit due to Covid-19. On Friday they play No. 3 Upper Dublin in the PIAA semifinals.

5. Warwick (8-1) (2) (D-3): The Warriors had to forfeit to No. 2 Governor Mifflin in Week 10 due to Covid-19. Their season is over.

Out: Peters Township (7)

Class 4A

1. Jersey Shore (9-0) (1) (D-4): The Bulldogs beat Crestwood in Week 10, 26-14. On Friday they visit Lampeter-Strasburg in the PIAA semifinals.

2. Lampeter-Strasburg (9-0) (2) (D-3): The Pioneers beat ELCO in Week 10, 20-3. On Friday they host No. 1 Jersey Shore in the PIAA semiifinals.

3. Thomas Jefferson (8-1) (4) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars beat Aliquippa in Week 10, 35-28 in overtime. On Friday they host No. 4 Oil City in the PIAA semifinals on HSSN.

4. Oil City (10-0) (5) (D-10): The Oilers beat Upper Moreland in Week 10, 28-27. On Friday they visit No. 3 Thomas Jefferson in the PIAA semifinals on HSSN.

5. Aliquippa (9-1) (4) (D-7): The Quips lost to No. 3 Thomas Jefferson in Week 10, 35-28 in overtime. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (10-0) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat No. 5 Elizabeth Forward in Week 10, 35-0. On Friday they play No. 4 Bedford in the PIAA semifinals on HSSN.

2. Wyomissing (9-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans beat Lakeland in Week 10, 47-0. On Saturday they host No. 3 Danville in the PIAA semifinals.

3. Danville (7-1) (4) (D-4): The Ironmen beat Archbishop Carroll in Week 10, 42-21. On Saturday they visit No. 2 Wyomissing in the PIAA semifinals.

4. Bedford (10-0) (NR) (D-5): The Bisons beat No. 5 Hickory in Week 10, 34-17. On Friday they play No. 1 Central Valley in the PIAA semifinals on HSSN.

5. Hickory (8-1) (3) (D-10): The Hornets lost to No. 4 Bedford in Week 10, 34-17. Their season is over.

Out: Elizabeth Forward (7)

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (10-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state 2A champion Tigers beat Richland in Week 10, 57-30. On Saturday they play No. 4 Bishop McDevitt in the PIAA semifinals.

2. Wilmington (10-0) (2) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat Chestnut Ridge in Week 10, 56-29. On Friday they visit No. 3 Beaver Falls in the PIAA semifinals on HSSN.

3. Beaver Falls (10-0) (3) (D-7): The Tigers beat No. 5 Sto-Rox in Week 10, 43-30. On Friday they host No. 2 Wilmington in the PIAA semifinals on HSSN.

4. Bishop McDevitt (4-1) (4) (D-12): The Royal Lancers beat Camp Hill in Week 10, 26-14. On Saturday they play No. 1 Southern Columbia in the PIAA semifinals.

5. Sto-Rox (8-2) (5) (D-7): The Vikings lost to No. 3 Beaver Falls in Week 10, 43-30. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (8-0) (3) (D-3): The Steamrollers beat Old Forge in Week 10, 39-36. On Saturday they host No. 4 Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA semifinals.

2. Reynolds (9-0) (4) (D-10): The Raiders beat Redbank Valley in Week 10, 19-14. On Friday they host No. 3 Jeannette in the PIAA semifinals on HSSN.

3. Jeannette (9-1) (5) (D-7): The Jayhawks beat No. 5 Clairton in Week 10, 45-14. On Friday they visit No. 2 Reynolds in the PIAA semifinals on HSSN.

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (7-2) (NR) (D-6): The Marauders beat Homer-Center in Week 10, 48-13. On Saturday they visit No. 1 Steelton-Highspire in the PIAA semifinals.

5. Clairton (8-1) (1) (D-7): The Bears lost to No. 3 Jeannette in Week 10, 45-14. Their season is over.

Out: Old Forge (2)