Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Nov. 2, 2021

By:

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 | 7:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Jayvin Thompson intercepts a pass over Aliquippa’s Cyair Clark during the second quarter on Sept. 10.

Four teams lost their grip and slipped out of the Trib HSSN weekly state football rankings in the final week of the regular season.

Gone are McDowell in Class 6A, Valley View in 4A, North Schuylkill in 3A and Serra Catholic in 2A, replaced by Garnet Valley, Northwestern Lehigh, Scranton Prep and Windber on the brink of the district postseason.

The top-ranked teams remained the same with Central York (6A), Governor Mifflin (5A), Jersey Shore (4A), Central Valley (3A), Sto-Rox (2A) and Canton (A) at No. 1 in their classifications.

Now that the regular season is over, most of the ranked teams take to the field this weekend with playoff fever.

However, it is also bye season, as some teams have earned a week off and will wait until Week 11 to begin what they hope is a golden journey.

In all, 11 ranked teams will enjoy a postseason bye week, including three each in 4A and A.

Here are the latest rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. Central York (10-0) (1) (D-3): The Panthers defeated William Penn in Week 9, 60-14. They host Manheim Township on Friday.

2. St. Joseph’s Prep (6-2) (2) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks defeated Father Judge in Week 9, 21-13. They host Archbishop Wood on Friday.

3. Mt. Lebanon (10-0) (3) (D-7): The Blue Devils defeated Baldwin in Week 9, 35-7. They do not play this weekend.

4. LaSalle College (8-1) (4) (D-12): The Explorers defeated Archbishop Wood in Week 9, 20-0. They host Roman Catholic on Saturday.

5. Garnet Valley (10-0) (NR) (D-1): The Jaguars defeated Lower Merion in Week 9, 38-14. They host Haverford on Friday.

Out: McDowell (D-10)

Class 5A

1. Governor Mifflin (8-0) (1) (D-3): The Mustangs defeated Berks Catholic in Week 9, 42-13. They do not play this weekend.

2. Cathedral Prep (8-1) (2) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated Canisius (NY) in Week 9, 44-38. They host Brashear on Friday.

3. Imhotep Charter (7-1) (3) (D-12): The Panthers did not play in Week 9. They play Frankford on Friday.

4. Moon (10-0) (4) (D-7): The Tigers defeated West Allegheny in Week 9, 46-10. They do not play this weekend.

5. Shippensburg (10-0) (5) (D-3): The Greyhounds defeated Greencastle-Antrim in Week 9, 27-6. They host New Oxford on Friday.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Jersey Shore (10-0) (1) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Central Mountain in Week 9, 24-0. They host Lewisburg on Friday.

2. Belle Vernon (8-0) (2) (D-7): The Leopards defeated McKeesport in Week 9, 46-14. They do not play this weekend.

3. Aliquippa (8-1) (3) (D-7): The Quips defeated New Castle in Week 9, 63-6. They do not play this weekend.

4. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (8-1) (4) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Hershey in Week 9, 49-0. They do not play this weekend.

5. Northwestern Lehigh (10-0) (NR) (D-11): The Tigers defeated Catasauqua in Week 9, 36-2. They host Wilson Area on Friday.

Out: Valley View (D-2)

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (10-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Warriors defeated Hopewell in Week 9, 47-6. They do not play this weekend.

2. Wyomissing (10-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Conrad Weiser in Week 9, 45-7. They host Northern Lebanon on Saturday.

3. Neumann-Goretti (8-1) (3) (D-12): The Saints defeated West Catholic in Week 9, 40-6. They play Lansdale Catholic on Saturday.

4. Martinsburg Central (10-0) (5) (D-6): The Dragons defeated Somerset in Week 9, 61-14. They host Westmont-Hilltop on Friday.

5. Scranton Prep (9-0) (NR) (D-2): The Cavaliers defeated Valley View in Week 9, 17-10. They do not play this weekend.

Out: North Schuylkill (D-11)

Class 2A

1. Sto-Rox (10-0) (1) (D-7): The Vikings defeated Carlynton in Week 9, 41-0. They host Shady Side Academy on Friday on HSSN.

2. Southern Columbia (9-1) (2) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated Danville in Week 9, 55-3. They host Line Mountain on Saturday.

3. Farrell (7-0) (3) (D-10): The Steelers defeated Fort LeBoeuf in Week 9, 48-21. They host Greenville on Friday.

4. Steel Valley (9-0) (5) (D-7): The Ironmen defeated No. 4 Serra Catholic in Week 9, 28-7. They host Beth-Center on Friday on HSSN.

5. Windber (9-0) (NR) (D-5): The Ramblers defeated Cambria Heights in Week 9, 42-0. They host Berlin-Brothersvalley on Friday.

Out: Serra Catholic (D-7)

Class A

1. Canton (10-0) (1) (D-4): The Warriors defeated Troy in Week 9, 36-0. They do not play this weekend.

2. Old Forge (9-0) (2) (D-2): The Blue Devils defeated Lackawanna Trail in Week 9, 35-0. They do not play this weekend.

3. Clairton (7-2) (3) (D-7): The Bears defeated Jeannette in Week 9, 43-0. They do not play this weekend.

4. Muncy (9-1) (5) (D-4): The Indians defeated Hughesville in Week 9, 24-6. They host Montgomery on Saturday.

5. Steelton-Highspire (7-2) (4) (D-3): The defending state champion Steamrollers lost to Boiling Spring in Week 9, 29-28. They host Delone Catholic on Friday.

Out: None