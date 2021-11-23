Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Nov. 23, 2021

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 | 6:48 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Vallley’s Rylan Jeter tussles with Aliquippa’s Tajier Thornton during the second quarter on Sept. 10.

Usually at this time of year, there is a large shuffling of the deck when it comes to state rankings as the district playoffs wind down and morph into the state playoffs.

That is not the case this week in the Trib HSSN weekly state rankings as, outside of Class 2A, there was very little movement.

Class 5A and 3A remained the same while 6A and 4A each lost one team due to head-to-head matchups.

Two teams dropped out in Class A while 2A had the biggest turnover with three new teams.

Speaking of 2A, the only No. 1 team to not survive the first round of the PIAA postseason was Sto-Rox. They have been replaced at the top by state power Southern Columbia.

There are plenty of head-to-head showdowns this weekend as the state playoffs hit the quarterfinals round. They include:

• No. 5 Coatesville visiting No. 3 Garnet Valley in the District 1 title game in 6A

• No. 3 Imhotep Charter battling No. 2 Cathedral Prep in 5A

• No. 3 Aliquippa taking on No. 2 Belle Vernon in the WPIAL finals in 4A

• No. 5 Scranton Prep facing No. 2 Wyomissing in 3A

• No. 4 Beaver Falls against No. 3 Serra Catholic in the WPIAL championship game in 2A

• No. 2 Old Forge vs. No. 1 Canton in a battle of undefeated teams in Class A

Here are the latest HSSN rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (9-2) (1) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks defeated Northeast in the District 12 finals, 41-6. They play Bethlehem Freedom in the PIAA quarterfinals on Friday.

2. Mt. Lebanon (12-0) (2) (D-7): The Blue Devils defeated No. 5 Central Catholic in the WPIAL finals, 47-7. They host McDowell in the PIAA quarterfinals Friday on HSSN.

3. Garnet Valley (13-0) (3) (D-1): The Jaguars defeated Quakertown in the District 1 semifinals, 58-39. They host Coatesville in the D-1 finals on Friday.

4. Harrisburg (12-1) (4) (D-3): The Cougars defeated West Lawn Wilson in the District 3 finals, 14-10. They host State College in the PIAA quarterfinals on Saturday.

5. Coatesville (12-1) (NR) (D-1): The Red Raiders defeated Ridley in the District 1 semifinals, 50-14. They visit No. 3 Garnet Valley in the D-7 championship game on Friday.

Out: Central Catholic (D-7)

Class 5A

1. Governor Mifflin (10-0) (1) (D-3): The Mustangs defeated Spring Grove in the District 3 semifinals, 38-13. They host Exeter Township in the D-3 finals on Friday.

2. Cathedral Prep (11-1) (2) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated East Stroudsburg South in the PIAA first round, 69-20. They play No. 3 Imhotep Charter in the PIAA quarterfinals on Saturday.

3. Imhotep Charter (9-1) (3) (D-12): The Panthers defeated Father Judge in the District 12 finals, 42-7. They play No. 2 Cathedral Prep in the PIAA quarterfinals on Saturday.

4. Moon (12-0) (4) (D-7): The Tigers defeated Penn Hills in the WPIAL semifinals, 14-9. They play Penn-Trafford in the D-7 finals on Saturday on HSSN.

5. West Chester Rustin (11-1) (5) (D-1): The Golden Knights defeated Plymouth-Whitemarsh in the District 1 semifinals, 19-14. They host Strath Haven in the D-1 finals on Friday.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Jersey Shore (13-0) (1) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Allentown Central Catholic in the PIAA first round, 20-7. They play Meadville in the PIAA quarterfinals on Saturday.

2. Belle Vernon (10-0) (2) (D-7): The Leopards defeated defending champion Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL semifinals, 21-7. They play No. 3 Aliquippa in the D-7 finals on Saturday on HSSN.

3. Aliquippa (10-1) (3) (D-7): The Quips defeated McKeesport in the WPIAL semifinals, 27-21 in double overtime. They play No. 2 Belle Vernon in the D-7 finals on Saturday on HSSN.

4. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (10-1) (4) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Berks Catholic in the District 3 semifinals, 35-7. They host Lampeter-Strasburg in the D-3 finals on Friday.

5. Valley View (12-1) (NR) (D-2): The Cougars defeated North Pocono in the District 2 finals, 42-7. They play Bishop Shanahan in the PIAA quarterfinals on Friday.

Out: Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (D-12)

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (12-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Warriors defeated Elizabeth Forward in the WPIAL semifinals, 51-0. They play North Catholic in the D-7 finals on Saturday on HSSN.

2. Wyomissing (13-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Boiling Springs in the District 3 finals, 55-14. They play No. 5 Scranton Prep in the PIAA quarterfinals on Saturday.

3. Neumann-Goretti (11-1) (3) (D-12): The Saints defeated North Schuykill in the PIAA first round, 26-21. They play Danville in the PIAA quarterfinals on Friday.

4. Martinsburg Central (13-0) (4) (D-6): The Dragons defeated Bedford in the PIAA first round, 20-14. They play Grove City in the PIAA quarterfinals on Friday.

5. Scranton Prep (11-0) (5) (D-2): The Cavaliers defeated Wyoming Area in the District 2 finals, 28-0. They play No. 2 Wyomissing in the PIAA quarterfinals on Saturday.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (12-1) (2) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated Mount Carmel in the District 4 finals, 41-14. They host Richland in the PIAA quarterfinals on Friday.

2. Farrell (10-0) (3) (D-10): The Steelers defeated Westinghouse in the PIAA first round, 24-7. They visit Karns City in the PIAA quarterfinals on Friday.

3. Serra Catholic (13-1) (NR) (D-7): The Eagles defeated Sto-Rox in the WPIAL semifinals, 13-12. They play No. 4 Beaver Falls in the D-7 finals on Friday on HSSN.

4. Beaver Falls (9-3) (NR) (D-7): The Tigers defeated Steel Valley in the WPIAL semifinals, 21-8. They play No. 3 Serra Catholic in the D-7 finals on Friday on HSSN.

5. West Catholic (4-7) (NR) (D-12): The Burrs defeated York Catholic in the PIAA first round, 24-7. They play Northern Lehigh in the PIAA quarterfinals on Friday.

Out: Sto-Rox (D-7), Steel Valley (D-7), York Catholic (D-3)

Class A

1. Canton (13-0) (1) (D-4): The Warriors defeated defending state champion Steelton-Highspire in the PIAA first round, 32-27. They play No. 2 Old Forge in the PIAA quarterfinals on Saturday.

2. Old Forge (12-0) (2) (D-2): The Blue Devils defeated Williams Valley in the PIAA first round, 26-7. They play No. 1 Canton in the PIAA quarterfinals on Saturday.

3. Juniata Valley (10-1) (4) (D-6): The Hornets defeated Portage in the District 6 semifinals, 21-7. They play Bishop Guilfoyle in the D-6 finals on Friday.

4. Redbank Valley (10-1) (NR) (D-9): The Bulldogs defeated Union/AC Valley in the District 9 finals, 28-21. They play Northern Bedford in the PIAA quarterfinals on Friday.

5. Bishop Canevin (12-1) (NR) (D-7): The Crusaders defeated Cornell in the WPIAL semifinals, 24-7. They play Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the D-7 finals on Friday on HSSN.

Out: Steelton-Highspire (D-3), Cornell (D-7)