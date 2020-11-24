Trib HSSN state football rankings for Nov. 24, 2020

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 | 6:16 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Jayvin Thompson intercepts a pass over Elizabeth Forward’s Nico Mrvos during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Nov. 13.

The Road to Hershey will have eight football teams headed to Chocolate Town this holiday weekend hoping a golden football will be part of their Thanksgiving Day leftovers.

It is the next-to-last Trib HSSN state rankings of the 2020 high school football season.

All six top ranked teams from a week ago were victorious and have advanced to the state finals.

The rankings from last week weren’t bad after that either with three No. 2 teams winning, along with a pair of No. 3 teams (Thomas Jefferson in 4A and Jeannette in A) and a No. 4 team advancing as well (Erie Cathedral Prep in 5A).

All but three of the dozen teams in Hershey have won PIAA crowns before. The three looking for their first state titles are Central York in 6A, Jersey Shore in 4A and Central Valley in 3A.

All four state championship games involving WPIAL teams can be heard here on HSSN.

Here is the latest HSSN Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (5-0) (1) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks beat Souderton in Week 11, 51-43. On Saturday, they play No. 2 Central York in the PIAA championship game.

2. Central York (10-0) (2) (D-3): The Panthers beat No. 3 McDowell in Week 11, 37-21. On Saturday, they play No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in the PIAA championship game.

3. McDowell (7-1) (3) (D-10): The Trojans lost to No. 2 Central York in Week 11, 37-21. Their season is over.

4. Souderton (7-1) (4) (D-1): The Indians lost to No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in Week 11, 51-43. Their season is over.

5. Central Catholic (6-3) (5) (D-7): The Vikings did not play in Week 11. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland (10-0) (1) (D-7): The Rams beat No. 3 Governor Mifflin in Week 11, 48-44. On Friday, they play No. 2 Erie Cathedral Prep in the PIAA championship game on HSSN.

2. Cathedral Prep (7-2) (4) (D-10): The Ramblers beat No. 3 Upper Dublin in Week 11 via forfeit due to covid-19. On Friday, they play No. 1 Pine-Richland in the PIAA championship game on HSSN.

3. Governor Mifflin (7-1) (2) (D-3): The Mustangs lost to No. 1 Pine-Richland in Week 11, 48-44. Their season is over.

4. Upper Dublin (6-2) (3) (D-1): The Cardinals lost to Erie Cathedral Prep in Week Eeleven via forfeit due to Covid-19. Their season is over.

5. Warwick (8-1) (5) (D-3): The Warriors did not play in Week 11. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Jersey Shore (10-0) (1) (D-4): The Bulldogs beat No. 3 Lampeter-Strasburg in Week 11, 39-35. On Saturday, they play No. 2 Thomas Jefferson in the PIAA championship game on HSSN.

2. Thomas Jefferson (9-1) (3) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars beat Oil City in Week 11, 62-0. On Saturday, they play No. 1 Jersey Shore in the PIAA championship game on HSSN.

3. Lampeter-Strasburg (9-1) (2) (D-3): The Pioneers lost to No. 1 Jersey Shore in Week 11, 39-35. Their season is over.

4. Oil City (10-1) (4) (D-10): The Oilers lost to No. 2 Thomas Jefferson in Week 11, 62-0. Their season is over.

5. Aliquippa (9-1) (5) (D-7): The Quips did not play in Week 11. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (11-0) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat No. 4 Bedford in Week 11, 49-20. On Friday, they play No. 2 Wyomissing in the PIAA championship game on HSSN.

2. Wyomissing (10-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans beat No. 3 Danville in Week 11, 44-14. On Friday, they play No. 1 Central Valley in the PIAA championship game on HSSN.

3. Danville (7-2) (3) (D-4): The Ironmen lost to No. 2 Wyomissing in Week 11, 44-14. Their season is over.

4. Bedford (10-1) (4) (D-5): The Bisons lost to No. 1 Central Valley in Week 11, 49-20. Their season is over.

5. Hickory (8-1) (5) (D-10): The Hornets did not play in Week 11. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (11-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state 2A champion Tigers beat No. 4 Bishop McDevitt in Week 11, 42-14. On Saturday, they play No. 2 Wilmington in the PIAA championship game.

2. Wilmington (10-0) (2) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat No. 3 Beaver Falls in Week 11, 20-18. On Saturday, they play No. 1 Southern Columbia in the PIAA championship game.

3. Beaver Falls (10-1) (3) (D-7): The Tigers lost to No. 2 Wilmington in Week 11, 20-18. Their season is over.

4. Bishop McDevitt (4-2) (4) (D-12): The Royal Lancers lost to No. 1 Southern Columbia in Week 11, 42-14. Their season is over.

5. Sto-Rox (8-2) (5) (D-7): The Vikings lost to No. 3 Beaver Falls in Week Ten, 43-30. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (9-0) (3) (D-3): The Steamrollers beat No. 4 Bishop Guilfoyle in Week 11, 16-14. On Friday, they play No. 2 Jeannette in the PIAA championship game on HSSN.

2. Jeannette (10-1) (3) (D-7): The Jayhawks beat No. 3 Reynolds in Week 11, 48-12. On Friday, they play No. 1 Steelton-Highspire in the PIAA championship game on HSSN.

3. Reynolds (9-1) (2) (D-10): The Raiders lost to No. 2 Jeannette in Week 11, 48-12. Their season is over.

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (7-3) (4) (D-6): The Marauders lost to No. 1 Steelton-Highspire in Week 11, 16-14. Their season is over.

5. Clairton (8-1) (5) (D-7): The Bears did not play in Week 11. Their season is over.

Out: None