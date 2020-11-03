Trib HSSN state football rankings for Nov. 3, 2020
Tuesday, November 3, 2020 | 6:46 PM
As district tournaments wind down and the Road to Hershey begins, tops teams across Pennsylvania start falling by the wayside with golden dreams turned to season-ending nightmares.
All things considered, though, only three HSSN football teams ranked in the top 5 in each classification across the state were bumped from their lofty perch.
In the big District 12 showdown of ranked Class 6A teams from Week 8, top-ranked and defending champion St. Joe’s Prep flexed its muscles and cruised past last year’s Class 5A champion, Archbishop Wood. Despite the one-sided loss, the Vikings cling to the No. 5 spot.
Also last week, it was a changing of the guard in Class 2A as 2019 champion Farrell was eliminated by undefeated and No. 2-ranked Wilmington in the District 10 championship.
This week, No. 3 Gateway hosts No. 4 Peters Township in a major clash in Class 5A that is a rematch of the WPIAL championship contest from a year ago.
Now that we have reached November, the question becomes: When the leaves turn brown, who will be wearing the crown?
Here is the latest HSSN PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.
Class 6A
1. St. Joseph’s Prep (3-0) (1) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks beat No. 4 Archbishop Wood in Week 8, 52-6. On Saturday they visit Roman Catholic.
2. North Allegheny (6-0) (3) (D-7): The Tigers beat Seneca Valley in Week 8, 21-7. On Friday they play Central Catholic in WPIAL finals on HSSN.
3. Central York (7-0) (NR) (D-3): The Panthers beat Central Dauphin in Week 8, 42-15. On Friday they host William Penn in District 3 finals.
4. Nazareth (5-0) (5) (D-11): The Eagles beat Easton in Week 8, 38-21. On Friday they host Pleasant Valley.
5. Archbishop Wood (2-1) (4) (D-12): The defending 5A state champion Vikings lost to No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in Week 8, 52-6. On Saturday they visit LaSalle College.
Out: Central Dauphin (3)
Class 5A
1. Pine-Richland (7-0) (1) (D-7): The Rams beat South Fayette in Week 8, 47-7. On Friday they host Penn-Trafford in WPIAL semifinals on HSSN.
2. Warwick (7-0) (2) (D-3): The Warriors beat Landisville Hempfield in Week 8, 34-20. On Friday they host New Oxford in District 3 semifinals.
3. Gateway (5-0) (3) (D-7): The Gators beat Penn Hills in Week 8, 14-0. On Friday they host No. 4 Peters Township in WPIAL semifinals on HSSN.
4. Peters Township (7-0) (4) (D-7): The Indians beat Woodland Hills in Week 8, 39-6. On Friday they visit No. 3 Gateway in WPIAL semifinals on HSSN.
5. Governor Mifflin (6-0) (5) (D-3): The Mustangs beat Berks Catholic in Week 8, 62-7. On Friday they host Mechanicsburg in District 3 semifinals.
Out: None
Class 4A
1. Jersey Shore (7-0) (1) (D-4): The Bulldogs beat Mifflinburg in Week 8, 48-7. On Friday they host Shamokin in District 4 finals.
2. Bishop McDevitt (5-0) (2) (D-3): The Crusaders did not play in Week 8. On Friday they host Palmyra.
3. Lampeter-Strasburg (7-0) (3) (D-3): The Pioneers beat Northern Lebanon in Week 8, 63-6. On Friday they host Conrad Weiser in District 3 semifinals.
4. Aliquippa (8-0) (4) (D-7): The Quips beat Hampton in Week 8, 31-0. On Friday they host Belle Vernon in WPIAL semifinals on HSSN.
5. Thomas Jefferson (6-1) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars beat Mars in Week 8, 41-6. On Friday they host Plum in WPIAL semifinals on HSSN.
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Central Valley (8-0) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat East Allegheny in Week 8, 56-7. On Friday they host Keystone Oaks in WPIAL semifinals on HSSN.
2. Wyomissing (7-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans beat Boiling Springs in Week 8, 47-7. On Friday they visit Middletown in District 3 finals.
3. Hickory (7-0) (3) (D-10): The Hornets beat Slippery Rock in Week 8, 51-0. On Friday they host Grove City in District 10 finals.
4. Montoursville (8-0) (5) (D-4): The Warriors beat Loyalsock Township in Week 8, 57-28. On Saturday they host Danville in District 4 finals.
5. North Catholic (8-0) (NR) (D-7): The Trojans beat Mt. Pleasant in Week 8, 35-14. On Friday they host Elizabeth Forward in WPIAL semifinals.
Out: Scranton Prep (2)
Class 2A
1. Southern Columbia (8-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state 2A champion Tigers beat Line Mountain in Week 8, 49-7. On Friday they host South Williamsport in District 4 finals.
2. Wilmington (7-0) (2) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat defending state champion Farrell in Week 8, 19-14. On Friday they host Karns City in PIAA first round.
3. Beaver Falls (8-0) (3) (D-7): The Tigers beat Western Beaver in Week 8, 42-14. On Friday they host Apollo-Ridge in WPIAL semifinals on HSSN.
4. Berlin-Brothersvalley (8-0) (4) (D-5): The Mountaineers beat Meyersdale in Week 8, 48-7. On Saturday they play Chestnut Ridge in District 5 finals.
5. York Catholic (7-1) (NR) (D-3): The Fighting Irish Blue Devils beat York County Tech in Week 8, 41-16. On Friday they host Camp Hill in District 3 finals.
Out: Bellwood-Antis (6)
Class A
1. Clairton (7-0) (1) (D-7): The Bears beat Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Week 8, 54-20. On Friday they host Shenango in WPIAL semifinals on HSSN.
2. Old Forge (4-0) (2) (D-2): The Blue Devils beat Lackawanna Trail in Week 8, 34-19. On Friday they host Bristol in PIAA first round.
3. Steelton-Highspire (6-0) (3) (D-3): The Steamrollers beat Delone Catholic in Week 8, 23-13. On Saturday they play Muncy in PIAA first round.
4. Reynolds (7-0) (4) (D-10): The Raiders beat Cambridge Springs in Week 8, 40-0. On Friday they visit Eisenhower in District 10 finals.
5. Jeannette (7-1) (5) (D-7): The Jayhawks beat Avella in Week 8, 62-14. On Friday they visit Rochester in WPIAL semifinals on HSSN.
Out: None
