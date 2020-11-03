Trib HSSN state football rankings for Nov. 3, 2020

As district tournaments wind down and the Road to Hershey begins, tops teams across Pennsylvania start falling by the wayside with golden dreams turned to season-ending nightmares.

All things considered, though, only three HSSN football teams ranked in the top 5 in each classification across the state were bumped from their lofty perch.

In the big District 12 showdown of ranked Class 6A teams from Week 8, top-ranked and defending champion St. Joe’s Prep flexed its muscles and cruised past last year’s Class 5A champion, Archbishop Wood. Despite the one-sided loss, the Vikings cling to the No. 5 spot.

Also last week, it was a changing of the guard in Class 2A as 2019 champion Farrell was eliminated by undefeated and No. 2-ranked Wilmington in the District 10 championship.

This week, No. 3 Gateway hosts No. 4 Peters Township in a major clash in Class 5A that is a rematch of the WPIAL championship contest from a year ago.

Now that we have reached November, the question becomes: When the leaves turn brown, who will be wearing the crown?

Here is the latest HSSN PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (3-0) (1) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks beat No. 4 Archbishop Wood in Week 8, 52-6. On Saturday they visit Roman Catholic.

2. North Allegheny (6-0) (3) (D-7): The Tigers beat Seneca Valley in Week 8, 21-7. On Friday they play Central Catholic in WPIAL finals on HSSN.

3. Central York (7-0) (NR) (D-3): The Panthers beat Central Dauphin in Week 8, 42-15. On Friday they host William Penn in District 3 finals.

4. Nazareth (5-0) (5) (D-11): The Eagles beat Easton in Week 8, 38-21. On Friday they host Pleasant Valley.

5. Archbishop Wood (2-1) (4) (D-12): The defending 5A state champion Vikings lost to No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in Week 8, 52-6. On Saturday they visit LaSalle College.

Out: Central Dauphin (3)

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland (7-0) (1) (D-7): The Rams beat South Fayette in Week 8, 47-7. On Friday they host Penn-Trafford in WPIAL semifinals on HSSN.

2. Warwick (7-0) (2) (D-3): The Warriors beat Landisville Hempfield in Week 8, 34-20. On Friday they host New Oxford in District 3 semifinals.

3. Gateway (5-0) (3) (D-7): The Gators beat Penn Hills in Week 8, 14-0. On Friday they host No. 4 Peters Township in WPIAL semifinals on HSSN.

4. Peters Township (7-0) (4) (D-7): The Indians beat Woodland Hills in Week 8, 39-6. On Friday they visit No. 3 Gateway in WPIAL semifinals on HSSN.

5. Governor Mifflin (6-0) (5) (D-3): The Mustangs beat Berks Catholic in Week 8, 62-7. On Friday they host Mechanicsburg in District 3 semifinals.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Jersey Shore (7-0) (1) (D-4): The Bulldogs beat Mifflinburg in Week 8, 48-7. On Friday they host Shamokin in District 4 finals.

2. Bishop McDevitt (5-0) (2) (D-3): The Crusaders did not play in Week 8. On Friday they host Palmyra.

3. Lampeter-Strasburg (7-0) (3) (D-3): The Pioneers beat Northern Lebanon in Week 8, 63-6. On Friday they host Conrad Weiser in District 3 semifinals.

4. Aliquippa (8-0) (4) (D-7): The Quips beat Hampton in Week 8, 31-0. On Friday they host Belle Vernon in WPIAL semifinals on HSSN.

5. Thomas Jefferson (6-1) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars beat Mars in Week 8, 41-6. On Friday they host Plum in WPIAL semifinals on HSSN.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (8-0) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat East Allegheny in Week 8, 56-7. On Friday they host Keystone Oaks in WPIAL semifinals on HSSN.

2. Wyomissing (7-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans beat Boiling Springs in Week 8, 47-7. On Friday they visit Middletown in District 3 finals.

3. Hickory (7-0) (3) (D-10): The Hornets beat Slippery Rock in Week 8, 51-0. On Friday they host Grove City in District 10 finals.

4. Montoursville (8-0) (5) (D-4): The Warriors beat Loyalsock Township in Week 8, 57-28. On Saturday they host Danville in District 4 finals.

5. North Catholic (8-0) (NR) (D-7): The Trojans beat Mt. Pleasant in Week 8, 35-14. On Friday they host Elizabeth Forward in WPIAL semifinals.

Out: Scranton Prep (2)

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (8-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state 2A champion Tigers beat Line Mountain in Week 8, 49-7. On Friday they host South Williamsport in District 4 finals.

2. Wilmington (7-0) (2) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat defending state champion Farrell in Week 8, 19-14. On Friday they host Karns City in PIAA first round.

3. Beaver Falls (8-0) (3) (D-7): The Tigers beat Western Beaver in Week 8, 42-14. On Friday they host Apollo-Ridge in WPIAL semifinals on HSSN.

4. Berlin-Brothersvalley (8-0) (4) (D-5): The Mountaineers beat Meyersdale in Week 8, 48-7. On Saturday they play Chestnut Ridge in District 5 finals.

5. York Catholic (7-1) (NR) (D-3): The Fighting Irish Blue Devils beat York County Tech in Week 8, 41-16. On Friday they host Camp Hill in District 3 finals.

Out: Bellwood-Antis (6)

Class A

1. Clairton (7-0) (1) (D-7): The Bears beat Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Week 8, 54-20. On Friday they host Shenango in WPIAL semifinals on HSSN.

2. Old Forge (4-0) (2) (D-2): The Blue Devils beat Lackawanna Trail in Week 8, 34-19. On Friday they host Bristol in PIAA first round.

3. Steelton-Highspire (6-0) (3) (D-3): The Steamrollers beat Delone Catholic in Week 8, 23-13. On Saturday they play Muncy in PIAA first round.

4. Reynolds (7-0) (4) (D-10): The Raiders beat Cambridge Springs in Week 8, 40-0. On Friday they visit Eisenhower in District 10 finals.

5. Jeannette (7-1) (5) (D-7): The Jayhawks beat Avella in Week 8, 62-14. On Friday they visit Rochester in WPIAL semifinals on HSSN.

Out: None