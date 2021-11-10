Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Nov. 9, 2021

By:

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 | 7:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Landon Alexander carries to the goal line past Aliquippa’s Cyair Clark during the first quarter on Sept. 10.

There was no sliding and there was no climbing for teams across Pennsylvania as the district playoffs began for some last week.

The Trib HSSN weekly state football rankings remained status quo with 13 teams enjoying byes last week.

Time to say bye-bye to the free passes as all 30 ranked teams hit the field this weekend as the district postseason continues.

Change will be in the air in at least two instances as ranked teams square off this week.

In Class 6A, two District 12 heavyweights collide in the semifinals as No. 2 and defending PIAA champion St. Joseph’s Prep faces No. 4 LaSalle College.

In Class A, District 4 gold is up for grabs as top-ranked Canton takes on No. 4 Muncy in the district finals.

At this point, on the brink of the PIAA first round next week, there is no tomorrow. Win and advance toward Hershey, lose and put the pads away for good.

Here are the latest rankings in each of the six classifications. teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. Central York (11-0) (1) (D-3): The Panthers defeated Manheim Township in the District 3 quarterfinals, 26-14. They host West Lawn Wilson in the D-3 semifinals on Friday.

2. St. Joseph’s Prep (7-2) (2) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks defeated Archbishop Wood in the District 12 quarterfinals, 17-14. They play No. 4 LaSalle College in the D-12 semifinals on Saturday.

3. Mt. Lebanon (10-0) (3) (D-7): The Blue Devils had a WPIAL quarterfinals bye last weekend. They host North Allegheny in the D-7 semifinals on Friday on HSSN.

4. LaSalle College (9-1) (4) (D-12): The Explorers defeated Roman Catholic in the District 12 quarterfinals, 45-0. They play No. 2 St. Joseph’s Prep in the D-12 semifinals on Saturday.

5. Garnet Valley (11-0) (5) (D-1): The Jaguars defeated Haverford in the District 1 first round, 42-0. They host Central Bucks West in the D-1 quarterfinals on Friday.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Governor Mifflin (8-0) (1) (D-3): The Mustangs had a District 3 first-round bye last weekend. They host Warwick in the D-3 quarterfinals on Friday.

2. Cathedral Prep (9-1) (2) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated Brashear in the PIAA regional semifinals, 50-24. They play Hollidaysburg in the regional finals on Friday.

3. Imhotep Charter (7-1) (3) (D-12): The Panthers had a District 12 semifinals bye last weekend. They play Frankford in the D-12 championship on Saturday.

4. Moon (10-0) (4) (D-7): The Tigers had a WPIAL first-round bye last weekend. They host Woodland Hills in the D-7 quarterfinals on Friday on HSSN.

5. Shippensburg (11-0) (5) (D-3): The Greyhounds defeated New Oxford in the District 3 first round, 43-16. They host Cedar Cliff in the D-3 quarterfinals on Friday.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Jersey Shore (11-0) (1) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Lewisburg in the District 4 semifinals, 48-7. They host Selinsgrove in the D-4 championship on Friday.

2. Belle Vernon (8-0) (2) (D-7): The Leopards had a WPIAL first-round bye last weekend. They host New Castle in the D-7 quarterfinals on Friday on HSSN.

3. Aliquippa (8-1) (3) (D-7): The Quips had a WPIAL first-round bye last weekend. They host Laurel Highlands in the D-7 quarterfinals on Friday on HSSN.

4. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (8-1) (4) (D-3): The Crusaders had a District 3 first-round bye last weekend. They host Northern York in the D-3 quarterfinals on Friday.

5. Northwestern Lehigh (11-0) (5) (D-11): The Tigers defeated Wilson Area in the District 11 semifinals, 50-15. They host Allentown Central Catholic in the D-11 championship on Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (10-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Warriors had a WPIAL first round bye last weekend. They host East Allegheny in the D-7 quarterfinals on Friday on HSSN.

2. Wyomissing (11-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Northern Lebanon in the District 3 quarterfinals, 65-3. They host Middletown in the D-3 semifinals on Saturday.

3. Neumann-Goretti (9-1) (3) (D-12): The Saints defeated Lansdale Catholic in the District 12 semifinals, 46-6. They play Kipp DuBois in the D-12 championship on Saturday.

4. Martinsburg Central (11-0) (4) (D-6): The Dragons defeated Westmont-Hilltop in the District 6 semifinals, 52-13. They play Penn Cambria in the D-6 championship on Friday.

5. Scranton Prep (9-0) (NR) (D-2): The Cavaliers had a District 2 quarterfinals bye last weekend. They host Mid Valley in the D-2 semifinals on Friday.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Sto-Rox (11-0) (1) (D-7): The Vikings defeated Shady Side Academy in the WPIAL first round, 61-8. They play Mohawk in the D-7 quarterfinals on Friday on HSSN.

2. Southern Columbia (10-1) (2) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated Line Mountain in the District 4 quarterfinals, 62-14. They host South Williamsport in the D-4 semifinals on Saturday.

3. Farrell (8-0) (3) (D-10): The Steelers defeated Greenville in the District 10 semifinals, 60-14. They play Wilmington in the D-10 championship on Friday.

4. Steel Valley (10-0) (4) (D-7): The Ironmen defeated Beth-Center in the WPIAL first round, 49-14. They host South Side in the D-7 quarterfinals on Friday on HSSN.

5. Windber (10-0) (5) (D-5): The Ramblers defeated Berlin-Brothersvalley in the District 5 semifinals, 27-0. They play Westinghouse in the D-5/8 championship on Friday.

Out: None

Class A

1. Canton (10-0) (1) (D-4): The Warriors had a District 4 semifinals bye last weekend. They play No. 4 Muncy in the D-4 championship on Friday.

2. Old Forge (10-0) (2) (D-2): The Blue Devils did not play when Holy Cross opted out of their District 2 semifinals game last weekend. They host Belmont Charter in the D-1 & 2 championship on Friday.

3. Clairton (7-2) (3) (D-7): The Bears had a WPIAL first-round bye last weekend. They host Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the D-7 quarterfinals on Friday on HSSN.

4. Muncy (10-1) (4) (D-4): The Indians defeated Montgomery in the District 4 semifinals, 14-13. They play No. 1 Canton in the D-4 championship on Friday.

5. Steelton-Highspire (7-2) (5) (D-3): The defending state champion Steamrollers had a District 3 semifinals bye last weekend. They host Delone Catholic in the D-3 championship on Saturday.

Out: None