Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Oct. 11, 2022

By:

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | 7:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse’s Musa Bangora scoops and scores against Allderdice on Sept. 22 at Cupples Stadium on the South Side.

The best in the state are proving why they are earning their spots in the weekly Trib HSSN state football rankings.

Heading into the stretch run of the regular season, the top 5 teams are not only winning but doing so convincingly.

The top 30 teams were a combined 27-2 last week with one game being canceled. Class 3A Neumann-Goretti lost to 4A power Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast to fall to No. 5 in the rankings while Our Lady of the Sacred Heart was upset at home Saturday to fall out of the Class A rankings.

Here are some of the margins of victories by those 27 who won in Week 6: 40, 52, 49, 45, 51, 63 and 67 points.

In Class 4A alone, the top 5 teams of Aliquippa, Bishop McDevitt, Jersey Shore, Central Valley and Manhein Central won by 51, 70, 62, 43 and 74 points. Yikes!

There were no changes at No. 1 as St. Joe’s Prep in 6A, Imhotep Charter in 5A, Aliquippa in 4A, Wyomissing in 3A, Lakeland in 2A and Steelton-Highspire in A remain on top of their classification.

There is one head-to-head matchup this weekend between ranked teams in Class 2A as No. 5 Southern Columbia hosts No. 4 Mount Carmel in a District 4 Week 7 showdown.

Here are the latest rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (5-1) (1) (D-12): The Hawks defeated LaSalle College in Week 6, 40-11. They visit Father Judge on Friday.

2. Garnet Valley (7-0) (2) (D-1): The Jaguars defeated Penncrest in Week 6, 47-7. They visit Lower Merion on Saturday.

3. Harrisburg (5-1) (3) (D-3): The Cougars defeated Central Dauphin East in Week 6, 52-0. They host State College on Saturday.

4. Coatesville (6-0) (4) (D-1): The Red Raiders game against Downingtown West in Week 6 was cancelled. They visit Bishop Shanahan on Friday.

5. Emmaus (7-0) (5) (D-11): The Hornets defeated Bethlehem Liberty in Week 6, 49-0 . They visit Nazareth on Friday.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (3-2) (1) (D-12): The Panthers defeated Northeast in Week 6, 28-0. They host Olney Charter on Saturday.

2. Upper Dublin (7-0) (2) (D-1): The Cardinals defeated Council Rock South in Week 6, 16-0. They visit Harry Truman on Friday.

3. Exeter Township (7-0) (3) (D-3): The Eagles defeated Muhlenberg in Week 6, 42-8. They visit Landisville Hempfield on Friday.

4. Cathedral Prep (5-2) (4) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated Cleveland Benedictine (Oh) in Week 6, 55-7. They visit Butler on Friday on HSSN.

5. Roman Catholic (6-1) (5) (D-12): The Cahillite defeated Archbishop Wood in Week 6, 12-7. They do not play this weekend.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa (6-0) (1) (D-7): The defending 4A state champion Quips defeated Blackhawk in Week 6, 54-3. They host New Castle on Friday.

2. Bishop McDevitt (5-1) (2) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Hershey in Week 6, 70-0. They host Red Land on Friday.

3. Jersey Shore (7-0) (3) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Shamokin in Week 6, 62-0. They host Montoursville on Friday.

4. Central Valley (7-0) (4) (D-7): The defending 3A state champion Warriors defeated Montour in Week 6, 43-0. They visit Ambridge on Friday on HSSN.

5. Manheim Central (7-0) (5) (D-3): The Barons defeated Lebanon in Week 6, 83-7. They host Conestoga Valley on Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Wyomissing (7-0) (1) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Cocalico in Week 6, 38-7. They visit Conrad Weiser on Friday.

2. Danville (7-0) (2) (D-4): The Ironmen defeated Montoursville in Week 6, 42-0. They host Berwick on Friday.

3. Loyalsock Township (6-1) (3) (D-4): The Lancers defeated Lewisburg in Week 6, 41-7. They host Wyalusing Valley on Friday.

4. Elizabeth Forward (7-0) (5) (D-7): The Warriors defeated Mt. Pleasant in Week 6, 42-14. They host South Allegheny on Friday.

5. Neumann-Goretti (3-2) (4) (D-12): The Saints lost to Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast in Week 6, 26-14. They host Conwell-Egan Catholic on Saturday.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Lakeland (7-0) (1) (D-2): The Chiefs defeated Dunmore in Week 6, 55-14. They visit West Scranton on Friday.

2. Westinghouse (6-0) (2) (D-8): The Bulldogs defeated Butler in Week 6, 39-6. They host Brashear on Thursday.

3. Farrell (6-1) (3) (D-10): The Steelers defeated Sharpsville in Week 6, 48-7. They visit Sharon on Friday.

4. Mount Carmel (7-0) (4) (D-4): The Red Tornadoes defeated Hughesville in Week 6, 46-20. They visit No. 5 Southern Columbia on Friday.

5. Southern Columbia (5-2) (5) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated Central Columbia in Week 6, 37-8. They host No. 4 Mount Carmel on Friday.

Out: None

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (4-1) (1) (D-3): The Steamrollers defeated Camp Hill in Week 6, 71-20. They visit Newport on Friday.

2. Bishop Canevin (6-1) (2) (D-7): The Crusaders defeated Cornell in Week 6, 63-0. They visit Chartiers-Houston on Friday.

3. Canton (7-0) (4) (D-6): The Warriors defeated Montgomery in Week 6, 73-6. They host Athens on Friday.

4. Muncy (6-0) (5) (D-4): The Indians defeated South Williamsport in Week 6, 21-14. They host Cowanesque Valley on Friday.

5. Northern Lehigh (6-1) (NR) (D-11): The Bulldogs defeated Notre Dame-Green Pond in Week 6, 40-33. They host Tamaqua on Friday.

Out: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7)