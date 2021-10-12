Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Oct. 12, 2021

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | 6:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Drevon Miller-Ross catches a pass as Avonworth’s Brandon Biagiarelli defends Sept. 17.

After a big-time shuffling of the deck the last few weeks with several head-to-head contests, the waters calmed in the sea of state football rankings in Week 6.

A total of four teams lost their grip on the HSSN top five state rankings while all of the top dogs remain barking at No. 1, with the exception of another change at the top in 6A.

A week after beating No. 1 St. Joe’s Prep and taking over as the top-ranked team in 6A, LaSalle College was knocked off by Roman Catholic in District 12.

That opens the door for Central York to become the third District 3 team to sit at No. 1 in their classification, joining Governor Mifflin in 5A and Steelton-Highspire in A.

Central Valley (3A) and Sto-Rox (2A) from the WPIAL and Jersey Shore (4A) from District 4 round out the six teams on top in the PIAA heading into Week 7 and the start of the stretch run of the 2021 season.

Here are the latest HSSN top five in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. Central York (7-0) (2) (D-3): The Panthers defeated Spring Grove in Week 6, 48-17. They host Northeastern on Friday.

2. McDowell (6-0) (3) (D-10): The Trojans defeated Hollidaysburg in Week 6, 44-0. They host Canadian Prep Football Academy on Friday.

3. St. Joseph’s Prep (3-2) (4) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks defeated Middletown (De) in Week 6, 24-6. They visit Archbishop Wood on Saturday.

4. LaSalle College (6-1) (1) (D-12): The Explorers lost to Roman Catholic in Week 6, 27-20. They do not play this weekend.

5. Mt. Lebanon (7-0) (NR) (D-7): The Blue Devils defeated Central Catholic in Week 6, 35-14. They visit Norwin on Friday.

Out: Central Catholic (D-7)

Class 5A

1. Governor Mifflin (6-0) (1) (D-3): The Mustangs defeated Exeter Township in Week 6, 54-21. They host Muhlenberg on Friday.

2. Cathedral Prep (5-1) (2) (D-10): The Ramblers game with Cleveland Benedictine in Week 6 was postponed due to lightning. They host Butler on Friday on HSSN.

3. Imhotep Charter (5-1) (3) (D-12): The Panthers defeated Northeast in Week 6, 14-0. They visit Martin Luther King on Friday.

4. Moon (7-0) (4) (D-7): The Tigers defeated Peters Township in Week 6, 29-26. They host Upper St. Clair on Friday on HSSN.

5. Chester (7-0) (5) (D-1): The Clippers defeated Penn Wood in Week 6, 38-6. They host Coatesville on Saturday.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Jersey Shore (7-0) (1) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Milton in Week 6, 62-7. They host Danville on Friday.

2. Belle Vernon (6-0) (2) (D-7): The Leopards defeated Ringgold in Week 6, 35-14. They host Trinity on Friday.

3. Thomas Jefferson (4-1) (3) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars defeated Laurel Highlands in Week 6, 42-3. They host Ringgold on Friday.

4. Aliquippa (5-1) (4) (D-7): The Quips defeated Chartiers Valley in Week 6, 48-13. They host Montour on Friday on HSSN.

5. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (5-1) (5) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Cedar Cliff in Week 6, 56-0. They visit Milton Hershey on Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (7-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Warriors defeated Keystone Oaks in Week 6, 42-0. They host Ambridge on Friday.

2. Wyomissing (7-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Twin Valley in Week 6, 56-7. They visit Kutztown on Friday.

3. Neumann-Goretti (5-1) (3) (D-12): The Saints defeated Lansdale Catholic in Week 6, 42-7. They visit Archbishop Carroll on Saturday.

4. North Schuylkill (7-0) (5) (D-11): The Spartans defeated Notre Dame-Green Pond in Week 6, 42-21. They host Salisbury Township on Friday.

5. Martinsburg Central (7-0) (NR) (D-6): The Dragons defeated Bedford in Week 6, 41-27. They visit Bishop McCort on Friday.

Out: Bedford (D-5)

Class 2A

1. Sto-Rox (7-0) (1) (D-7): The Vikings defeated Seton LaSalle in Week 6, 1-0 via forfeit. They visit Western Beaver on Saturday on HSSN.

2. Southern Columbia (6-1) (2) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated Central Columbia in Week 6, 49-0. They host Hughesville on Friday.

3. Farrell (5-0) (3) (D-10): The Steelers defeated No. 4 Wilmington in Week 6, 54-0. They host University Prep on Friday.

4. Bellwood-Antis (7-0) (5) (D-6): The Blue Devils defeated West Branch in Week 6, 49-0. They visit Mount Union on Friday.

5. Serra Catholic (7-0) (NR) (D-7): The Eagles defeated Ligonier Valley in Week 6, 1-0 via forfeit. They visit Apollo-Ridge on Friday.

Out: Wilmington (D-10)

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (6-0) (1) (D-3): The defending state champion Steamrollers defeated Camp Hill Trinity in Week 6, 34-28. They visit Camp Hill on Friday.

2. Canton (7-0) (2) (D-4): The Warriors defeated Montgomery in Week 6, 48-6. They visit Athens on Friday.

3. Old Forge (6-0) (3) (D-2): The Blue Devils defeated Taylor Riverside in Week 6, 49-0. They host Holy Cross on Friday.

4. Clairton (4-2) (5) (D-7): The Bears defeated Imani Christian in Week 6, 1-0 via forfeit. They host Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday on HSSN.

5. Portage (6-0) (NR) (D-6): The Mustangs did not play in Week 6. They visit Berlin-Brothersvalley on Friday.

Out: Juniata Valley (D-6)