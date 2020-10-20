Trib HSSN state football rankings for Oct. 20, 2020

By:

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 | 8:26 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Thomas Jefferson’s Ian Hansen hauls in a touchdown pass against Belle Vernon on Sept. 25.

For the first time all season, all 30 teams included in the Trib HSSN state rankings were in action.

It was a banner week for the elite teams in Pennsylvania as 28 of them were victorious and only two fell to defeat and fell out of the top five.

One of them was LaSalle College. The Explorers lost in a battle of ranked 6A teams to top-ranked St. Joseph Prep, 38-14.

The other ranked team that lost and dropped out was District 2 Dunmore in Class 2A. The Bucks were replaced by District 6 unbeaten Bellwood-Antis.

Week 7 is the regular season finale for many districts and is also a quiet weekend in District 10 as most teams enjoy a week off before the D-10 playoffs begin next week.

Here is the latest HSSN top five in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joe’s Prep (2-0) (1) (D-12): The Hawks beat No. 5 LaSalle College in Week 6, 38-14. On Saturday, they host Bishop Sycamore (Ohio).

2. Central Dauphin (4-0) (2) (D-3): The Rams beat Altoona in Week 6, 49-20. On Friday, they visit Central Dauphin East.

3. North Allegheny (5-0) (3) (D-7): The Tigers beat Canon-McMillan in Week 6, 35-0. They do not play this weekend.

4. Archbishop Wood (1-0) (4) (D-12): The Vikings beat Bishop McDevitt in Week 6, 35-14. On Saturday, they host Roman Catholic.

5. Nazareth (4-0) (NR) (D-11): The Eagles beat Bethlehem Freedom in Week 6, 21-7. On Friday, they visit Bethlehem Liberty.

Out: LaSalle College (12)

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland (5-0) (1) (D-7): The Rams beat North Hills in Week 6, 59-13. On Friday, they visit Kiski Area.

2. Warwick (5-0) (2) (D-3): The Warriors beat Solanco in Week 6, 48-14. On Friday, they host Cocalico.

3. Gateway (3-0) (3) (D-7): The Gators beat Woodland Hills in Week 6, 21-16. On Friday, they visit Connellsville on HSSN.

4. Peters Township (5-0) (4) (D-7): The Indians beat Bethel Park in Week 6, 45-7. On Friday, they visit West Allegheny.

5. Imhotep Charter (1-0) (5) (D-12): The Panthers beat Martin Luther King on Friday, 53-20. On Friday, they visit Olney.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson (5-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars beat Ringgold in Week 6, 41-0. On Friday, they host McKeesport on HSSN.

2. Jersey Shore (5-0) (2) (D-4): The Bulldogs beat Shikellamy in Week 6, 16-0. On Friday, they visit Central Mountain.

3. Bishop McDevitt (4-0) (3) (D-3): The Crusaders beat Cumberland Valley in Week 6, 45-10. On Friday, they host Red Land.

4. Lampeter-Strasburg (5-0) (4) (D-3): The Pioneers beat Garden Spot in Week 6, 40-7. On Friday, they visit Ephrata.

5. Aliquippa (6-0) (5) (D-7): The Quips beat Montour in Week 6, 39-14. On Friday, they host Blackhawk.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (6-0) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat Ambridge in Week 6, 41-6. On Friday, they host Avonworth.

2. Wyomissing (5-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans beat Kutztown in Week 6, 62-0. On Friday, they visit Schuylkill Valley.

3. Hickory (6-0) (3) (D-10): The Hornets beat Slippery Rock in Week 6, 28-7. They do not play this weekend.

4. Scranton Prep (3-0) (4) (D-2): The Cavaliers beat Mid-Valley in Week 6, 44-14. On Friday, they visit West Scranton.

5. Montoursville (6-0) (5) (D-4): The Warriors beat Loyalsock Township in Week 6, 23-12. On Friday, they visit Warrior Run.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (6-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state 2A champion Tigers beat Lewisburg in Week 6, 42-7. On Friday, they visit Central Columbia.

2. Wilmington (6-0) (2) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat Sharpsville in Week 6, 57-14. They do not play this weekend.

3. Beaver Falls (6-0) (3) (D-7): The Tigers beat Freedom in Week 6, 50-14. On Friday, they host Neshannock on HSSN.

4. Berlin-Brothersvalley (6-0) (5) (D-5): The Mountaineers beat Portage in Week 6, 30-0. On Friday, they visit Forest Hills.

5. Bellwood-Antis (5-0) (NR) (D-6): The Blue Devils did not play in Week 6. On Friday, they visit Juniata Valley.

Out: Dunmore (2)

Class A

1. Clairton (5-0) (1) (D-7): The Bears beat Greensburg Central Catholic in Week 6, 57-18. On Friday, they host Springdale on HSSN.

2. Old Forge (3-0) (2) (D-2): The Blue Devils beat Susquehanna in Week 6, 47-6. On Friday, they host Lackawanna Trail.

3. Steelton-Highspire (4-0) (3) (D-3): The Steamrollers beat Camp Hill in Week 6, 36-26. On Friday, they host Big Spring.

4. Reynolds (6-0) (4) (D-10): The Raiders beat Kennedy Catholic in Week 6, 34-18. They do not play this weekend.

5. Shenango (6-0) (5) (D-7): The Wildcats beat Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Week 6, 45-21. On Friday, they visit Rochester on HSSN.

Out: None