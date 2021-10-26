Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Oct. 26, 2021

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | 6:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Josh Jenkins catches a pass as Avonworth’s Ian Syam defends on Sept. 17.

Eight might be great, but nine is fine as scholastic high school football teams prepare to conclude October football and their regular season this weekend.

Only two teams lost their grip on a spot in the HSSN state weekly rankings with Week 8 losses: defending PIAA champion Thomas Jefferson in Class 4A and Bellwood-Antis in 2A.

A pair of undefeated teams, Valley View in 4A and Steel Valley in 2A, were more than happy to fill in the top five gap left from those losses above.

While they didn’t fall out of the rankings, defending PIAA Class A champion Steelton-Highspire’s first loss of the season cost the team its spot at No. 1.

Canton (A) now joins the list of top-ranked teams heading into Week 9, including Central York (6A), Governor Mifflin (5A), Jersey Shore (4A), Central Valley (3A) and Sto-Rox (2A).

Here are the latest rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. Central York (9-0) (1) (D-3): The Panthers defeated Dallastown in Week 8, 31-21. They host William Penn on Friday.

2. St. Joseph’s Prep (5-2) (2) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks defeated Roman Catholic in Week 8, 44-14. They host Father Judge on Friday.

3. Mt. Lebanon (9-0) (3) (D-7): The Blue Devils defeated Seneca Valley in Week 8, 38-7. They visit Baldwin on Friday.

4. LaSalle College (7-1) (4) (D-12): The Explorers defeated Father Judge in Week 8, 52-14. They host Archbishop Wood on Friday.

5. McDowell (7-1) (5) (D-10): The Trojans defeated Conneaut Area in Week 8, 62-0. They visit St. Francis (NY) on Friday.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Governor Mifflin (7-0) (1) (D-3): The Mustangs game vs. Daniel Boone in Week 8 was postponed. They visit Berks Catholic on Friday.

2. Cathedral Prep (7-1) (2) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated Meadville in Week 8, 62-28. They visit Canisius (NY) on Saturday.

3. Imhotep Charter (7-1) (3) (D-12): The Panthers defeated Olney in Week 8 via forfeit, 1-0. They do not play this weekend.

4. Moon (9-0) (4) (D-7): The Tigers defeated Bethel Park in Week 8, 30-0. They visit West Allegheny on Friday on HSSN.

5. Shippensburg (9-0) (5) (D-3): The Greyhounds defeated East Pennsboro in Week 8, 21-6. They host Greencastle-Antrim on Friday.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Jersey Shore (9-0) (1) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Bald Eagle in Week 8, 48-5. They host Central Mountain on Friday.

2. Belle Vernon (7-0) (2) (D-7): The Leopards did not play in Week 8. They host McKeesport on Friday on HSSN.

3. Aliquippa (7-1) (4) (D-7): The Quips defeated Blackhawk in Week 8, 42-14. They host New Castle on Friday on HSSN.

4. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (7-1) (5) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Red Land in Week 8, 56-14. They host Hershey on Friday.

5. Valley View (9-0) (NR) (D-2): The Cougars defeated Western Wayne in Week 8, 42-7. They host Scranton Prep on Friday.

Out: Thomas Jefferson (D-7)

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (9-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Warriors defeated Avonworth in Week 8, 43-6. They host Hopewell on Friday.

2. Wyomissing (8-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Schuylkill Haven in Week 8, 49-0. They host Conrad Weiser on Saturday.

3. Neumann-Goretti (7-1) (3) (D-12): The Saints defeated Cardinal O’Hara in Week 8, 30-6. They host West Catholic on Saturday.

4. North Schuylkill (9-0) (4) (D-11): The Spartans defeated Tamaqua in Week 8, 55-7. They visit Pottsville on Friday.

5. Martinsburg Central (9-0) (5) (D-6): The Dragons defeated Westmont-Hilltop in Week 8, 48-7. They host Somerset on Friday.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Sto-Rox (9-0) (1) (D-7): The Vikings defeated Brentwood in Week 8, 55-6. They visit Carlynton on Friday.

2. Southern Columbia (8-1) (2) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated Selinsgrove in Week 8, 49-7. They visit Danville on Friday.

3. Farrell (6-0) (3) (D-10): The Steelers defeated Kennedy Catholic in Week 8, 78-8. They visit Fort LeBoeuf on Friday.

4. Serra Catholic (10-0) (5) (D-7): The Eagles defeated Summit Academy in Week 8, 46-0. They visit No. 5 Steel Valley on Friday on HSSN.

5. Steel Valley (8-0) (NR) (D-7): The Ironmen defeated Apollo-Ridge in Week 8, 57-6. They host No. 4 Serra Catholic on Friday on HSSN.

Out: Bellwood-Antis (D-6)

Class A

1. Canton (9-0) (2) (D-4): The Warriors defeated Hanover in Week 8, 60-7. They host Troy on Friday.

2. Old Forge (8-0) (3) (D-2): The Blue Devils defeated Susquehanna in Week 8, 48-0. They visit Lackawanna Trail on Friday.

3. Clairton (6-2) (4) (D-7): The Bears defeated Springdale in Week 8, 12-0. They host Jeannette on Friday.

4. Steelton-Highspire (7-1) (1) (D-3): The defending state champion Steamrollers lost to Big Spring in Week 8, 49-14. They host Boiling Spring on Saturday.

5. Muncy (8-1) (5) (D-4): The Indians defeated Homer-Center in Week 8, 17-16. They host Hugesville on Friday.

Out: None