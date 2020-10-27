Trib HSSN state football rankings for Oct. 27, 2020

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 | 10:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Vernon Redd returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Chartiers Valley on Oct. 9.

It was another week of very little movement for the HSSN football teams ranked in the Top 5 in each classification across the state.

Only two teams were bumped from last week. They were Imhotep Charter in 5A, replaced by Governor Mifflin, and a swap of WPIAL teams in Class A as Jeannette replaced Shenango.

Now for most teams, the regular season has concluded and it’s time to play for district gold.

One exception is District 12, where a couple of defending PIAA champions and state powers collide on Saturday in Class 6A as top-ranked St. Joe’s Prep hosts No. 4 Archbishop Wood in one of the biggest Pennsylvania high school football games of the year to date.

Here is the latest HSSN Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (2-0) (1) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks did not play in Week 7. On Saturday, they visit No. 4 Archbishop Wood.

2. Central Dauphin (5-0) (2) (D-3): The Rams beat Central Dauphin East in Week 7, 41-0. On Friday, they host Central York.

3. North Allegheny (5-0) (3) (D-7): The Tigers did not play in Week 7. On Friday, they host Seneca Valley on HSSN.

4. Archbishop Wood (2-0) (4) (D-12): The defending 5A state champion Vikings beat Roman Catholic in Week 7, 28-7. On Saturday, they host No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep.

5. Nazareth (5-0) (5) (D-11): The Eagles beat Bethlehem Liberty in Week 7, 28-0. On Friday, they host Easton.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland (6-0) (1) (D-7): The Rams beat Kiski Area in Week 7, 58-14. On Friday, they host South Fayette on HSSN.

2. Warwick (6-0) (2) (D-3): The Warriors beat Cocalico in Week 7, 49-14. On Friday, they visit Landisville Hempfield.

3. Gateway (4-0) (3) (D-7): The Gators beat Connellsville in Week 7, 43-12. On Friday, they host Penn Hills on HSSN.

4. Peters Township (6-0) (4) (D-7): The Indians beat West Allegheny in Week 7, 23-7. On Friday, they host Woodland Hills on HSSN.

5. Governor Mifflin (5-0) (NR) (D-3): The Mustangs beat Daniel Boone in Week 7, 54-13. On Friday, they host Berks Catholic.

Out: Imhotep Charter (12)

Class 4A

1. Jersey Shore (6-0) (2) (D-4): The Bulldogs beat Central Mountain in Week 7, 21-9. On Friday, they host Mifflinburg.

2. Bishop McDevitt (5-0) (3) (D-3): The Crusaders beat Red Land in Week 7, 42-3. On Friday, they visit Hershey.

3. Lampeter-Strasburg (6-0) (4) (D-3): The Pioneers beat Ephrata in Week 7, 54-16. On Friday, they host Northern Lebanon.

4. Aliquippa (7-0) (5) (D-7): The Quips beat Blackhawk in Week 7, 56-27. On Friday, they host Hampton on HSSN.

5. Thomas Jefferson (5-1) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars lost to McKeesport in Week 7, 20-14. On Friday, they host Mars on HSSN.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (7-0) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat Burrell in Week 7, 51-0. On Friday, they host East Allegheny on HSSN.

2. Wyomissing (6-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans beat Schuylkill Valley in Week 7, 49-0. On Friday, they host Boiling Springs.

3. Hickory (6-0) (3) (D-10): The Hornets did not play in Week 7. On Friday, they host Slippery Rock.

4. Scranton Prep (4-0) (4) (D-2): The Cavaliers beat West Scranton in Week 7, 55-0. On Saturday, they host Valley View.

5. Montoursville (7-0) (5) (D-4): The Warriors beat Warrior Run in Week 7, 71-0. On Saturday, they host Loyalsock Township.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (7-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state 2A champion Tigers beat Central Columbia in Week 7, 52-3. On Friday, they host Line Mountain.

2. Wilmington (6-0) (2) (D-10): The Greyhounds did not play in Week 7. On Saturday, they host defending state champion Farrell.

3. Beaver Falls (7-0) (3) (D-7): The Tigers beat Neshannock in Week 7, 46-27. On Friday, they host Western Beaver on HSSN.

4. Berlin-Brothersvalley (7-0) (4) (D-5): The Mountaineers beat Forest Hills in Week 7, 41-18. On Saturday, they host Meyersdale.

5. Bellwood-Antis (6-0) (5) (D-6): The Blue Devils beat Bald Eagle in Week 7, 35-21. On Friday, they host Richland.

Out: None

Class A

1. Clairton (6-0) (1) (D-7): The Bears beat Springdale in Week 7, 48-10. On Friday, they host Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on HSSN.

2. Old Forge (3-0) (2) (D-2): The Blue Devils did not play in Week 7. On Friday, they host Lackawanna Trail.

3. Steelton-Highspire (5-0) (3) (D-3): The Steamrollers beat Big Spring in Week 7, 65-30. On Friday, they visit Boiling Springs.

4. Reynolds (6-0) (4) (D-10): The Raiders did not play in Week 7. On Friday, they host Cambridge Springs.

5. Jeannette (6-1) (NR) (D-7): The Jayhawks beat Greensburg Central Catholic in Week 7, 55-0. On Friday, they host Avella on HSSN.

Out: Shenango (7)